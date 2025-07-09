'Foundation season 3' arrives this Friday — this is the one thing you need to know before watching it

"Foundation" season 3 premieres later this week with a one-episode premiere. Having seen the first nine episodes of the season myself, there's one thing I must warn you about.

Don't worry, this isn't a massive spoiler. In fact, anyone could go to Wikipedia or IMDb and learn this for themselves.

But if you're like me and just decided to go in blind, you might not have realized that Troy Kotsur is joining the cast this season.

If that's a familiar name to you, there's a good reason. Kotsur famously became the first male deaf actor to win an acting Oscar for his performance in "CODA."

Some of you may have already picked up on what I'm about to warn you about, and it's this: You need to put down the phone while watching this season of "Foundation."

Look, I'd love to pretend everyone gives full attention to what they're watching, but we all look at our phones sometimes while the TV is on. Heck, I even do it on occasion, and it's my job to pay attention.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"I learnt how to sign for the show. It was an amazing experience. Troy is incredible. It was such a different experience." Lou Llobell on working with Troy Kotsur

But if you are staring at the phone while "Foundation" season 3 plays, you might miss something. That's because Kotsur's Preem Palver will be communicating with his co-stars completely in American Sign Language. If you're not looking at the screen, you'll miss it.

I actually got a chance to talk to show star Lou Llobell (who plays Gaal Dornick in the show) about working with K,otsur and she said it was a completely new experience for her working with a deaf scene partner.

"I learnt how to sign for the show," she told me when we sat down virtually to discuss the upcoming season. "It was an amazing experience, Troy is incredible. It was such a different experience."

"I think it's come out really brilliantly," she added. "They're some of my favorite scenes."

So please, when you're watching "Foundation" this season, put down the phone so you get to watch these two incredible actors at work. You won't want to miss it.

