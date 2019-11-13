Samsung's Galaxy S11 will be a powerful beast, new leak suggests

Samsung isn't talking about its Galaxy S11, but a new leak points to a big update to the handset's power next year.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-a-chip, slated to be released alongside Samsung's Galaxy S11, leaked on Weibo this week. Although it's impossible to confirm the authenticity of the leak, it would point to impressive performance in next year's phone.

According to the report, which also discovered by SamMobile, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will feature eight CPU cores, including four ARM Cortex-A55 cores with 1.8GHz clock speeds, and another three Cortex-A77 chips with 2.42GHz clock speeds. A final, eighth Cortex-A77 core will have a 2.84GHz clock speed.

On the graphics side, according to the report, we can expect Samsung's smartphone to ship with the Adreno 650 GPU with 587MHz of performance. It'll also work alongside the X55 5G modem.

Of course, that information doesn't shed much light on what you can actually expect from the smartphone, other than to say it'll have new chips inside. But it does suggest that the handset will come with plenty of power under the hood, thanks to its powerful cores. Perhaps most importantly, it suggests that Samsung's device will be far more powerful than last year's model.

Indeed, the leak was quick to note that the 5G modem inside the Galaxy S11 will be much faster than the option currently available in the Galaxy S10 5G. The leak also said we can expect improved video encoding in the smartphone.

It's a tale we've seen told every year for the last several years. Samsung unveils a new device early in the year that improves upon the previous Galaxy S model and offers more power and faster performance. It then follows that device with another update the following year with similarly upgraded components.

Of course, only Samsung knows for sure what it has planned for next year's Galaxy S11, so take this one with the proverbial grain of salt until we hear more. But suffice it to say that the Galaxy S11 is coming in early 2020, and it could pack quite the punch once it hits store shelves.