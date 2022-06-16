Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first benchmarks just appeared — here’s how fast it is

A device believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has appeared on Geekbench, revealing some key specs and performance numbers. Based on these results, if true, we now know how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will compare to its predecessor and to the Galaxy S22 series launched earlier this year.

Over on Geekbench (opens in new tab), you can see a device named SM-F936U, which we think is the U.S. version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We've heard it said that the processor listed on the Geekbench results page is the upcoming and horribly-named Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The device here also looks to have 12GB of RAM (10GB usable).

Below, we've gathered Geekbench results from other phones we've tested, including last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3. Here's how this alleged Galaxy Z Fold 4 compares.

Geekbench comparisons Single-core Multicore Galaxy Z Fold 4 (leaked) 1351 3808 Galaxy Z Fold 3 1107 3418 Galaxy S22 Ultra 1240 3392 OnePlus 10 Pro 995 3482 Pixel 6 Pro 1027 2760 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1720 4549

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 enjoys a moderate boost over its predecessor, which is powered by the Snapdragon 888, clocking in a roughly 23% increase in single-core and approximately an 11% increase in multicore performance. When compared to the newest Galaxy S22 Ultra or OnePlus 10 Pro, however, the SM-F936U seems to enjoy quite a lead.

You should always take Geekbench results with a grain of salt, especially since there's no valuable metric to go by. Scores can vary wildly, which is why when we run the test, we do so at least three times. We add additional rounds if some results seem off. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has proven to be a lackluster chip, hardly better than its predecessor in CPU performance. (The GPU comparison is another story entirely, but Geekbench doesn't measure that.)

We also threw the Google Pixel 6 Pro in here to see how Tensor compares to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. In terms of raw CPU performance, Google's chip lags pretty far behind. On the flip side, however, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its A15 Bionic chipset continue to outpace Qualcomm's best in both single- and multicore results.

We expect to learn all about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its little brother, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, at an Unpacked event in August. Rumors suggest a mid-month timeline, with some reports claiming August 10.

Leaks up to this point have said that Samsung's newest flagship foldable will be lighter with a less noticeable crease between the displays. The battery, however, is allegedly the same 4,400 mAh as the Galaxy Z Fold 3's power pack. Unless the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is far, far more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 888 (something the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 did not deliver on), we are concerned for the Fold 4's battery life. We'll just have to see.