Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 revealed in leaked photo — here's your first look

This may be the first time we've seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in a real-life photo.

A single live image of the new foldable was posted by Twitter user hwangmh01, which was then retweeted by well-known leaker Max Weinbach.

The first thing you'll notice is that this leak confirms the device's rather long name. While the world's been calling Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Fold the Galaxy Fold 2 for a long time, Samsung has apparently decided on adding the 'Z' in the middle. Since the Galaxy Z Flip is where we first saw this letter appear, it's presumably going to be Samsung's identifier for all future folding phones.

(Image credit: hwangmh01)

It's hard to make out too many physical details beyond the general shape, which remains a book-fold rather than the Z Flip's clamshell folding design. The phone appears to have a punch-hole front camera, which is a notable change over the slight notch we saw on the original model. While it may be just because of the light, the phone looks to have very skinny bezels, at least in comparison to the first Galaxy Fold. That should make its rumored 7.7-inch, 120Hz internal display look fantastic.

We're keen to know if the other rumors we've heard about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are true as well. There's apparently a 6.23-inch front display and triple rear cameras on the other side of the phone, which we can't see in this image. Those cameras are apparently the same as the ones on the Galaxy S20, which would make them a 12MP wide, 16MP ultrawide and 64MP telephoto camera combo.

The other two cameras, found embedded in the front and internal displays, are 10MP selfie shooters. The internal one is thought to be hidden in a punch-hole notch this time, which again will make the large display feel even bigger.

Inside the Z Fold 2, we should be getting a Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will provide flagship-level performance and 5G compatibility. For memory, the phone is rumored to be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity, with the possibility of a 512GB storage option too.

The truth will be revealed by Samsung next week on August 5, the day of its Galaxy Unpacked showcase. Also expected to make an appearance at the event is Samsung's other big smartphone for this fall — the Galaxy Note 20 — as well as the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Buds Live.