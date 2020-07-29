iPhone 12 prices just leaked for every model — and it’s bad news

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of optimism being sucked out of the room. A new leak has revealed the possible prices for the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and they’re disappointingly more expensive than previous leaks.

While earlier reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 will start at $649, a new leak from @komiya_kj on Twitter says that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 5G will start at $699. That would be the same price as the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 but with a significantly smaller display.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max would start at $799, which is a pretty big jump in price. Worse, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to start with just 64GB of storage. Previous rumors have suggested that Apple would include 128GB.

If you want to upgrade to 128GB of storage, you would be looking at $749 for the iPhone 12 and $849 for the iPhone 12 Max. The 256GB options would cost $849 and $949, respectively.

I’d like to say things get better from here, but they do not. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro leaked price is $1,049, which is $50 more than the iPhone 11 Pro. And the 6.7-inch iPone 12 Pro Max would cost $1,149, another $50 bump over last year’s model.

Upgrading to 256GB of storage on the iPhone 12 Pro would cost $1,149, and 512GB would be $1,349. The iPhone 12 Pro Max would command $1,249 for 256GB and a whopping $1,449 for 512GB.

The leaker doesn’t stop there, as @komiya_kj has also revealed the possible battery sizes for the iPhone 12 lineup. They range from 2,227 mAh for the iPhone 12 to 2,815 mAh for the iPhone 12 Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro is said to have a 2,775 mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max would pack a 3,687 mAh battery.

The odd thing about this particular leak is that the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro are supposed to have the same 6.1-inch screen size. So why not include the same size battery?

According to teardowns, last year's iPhone 11 had a 3,110 mAh battery, so the iPhone 12 Max would have a smaller battery than its predecessor. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 3,046 mAh battery and the iPhone 11 Pro a 3,969 mAh battery.

The good news is that the A14 Bionic processor is supposed to be up to 30% more efficient, thanks to a new 5nm manufacturing process.