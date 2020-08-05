Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 revealed — here are the big upgrades

There's a new version of the Galaxy Fold coming, and from the looks of it, Samsung has learned from its missteps with the original. But you're in for a little bit of a wait before you get the full picture of what's changing.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is this year's follow-up to Samsung's original foldable with a design that opens up to reveal a larger display inside. And while the Fold 2 looks a lot like its predecessor, Samsung promises a number of changes, particularly when it comes to the phone's durability.

Here's what we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 after Samsung previewed the device during its August 5 Unpacked event, and what we're still waiting to hear about. We've also gone through the latest Galaxy Z Fold 2 rumors to fill in some of those missing details.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2's appearance at Samsung's August 5 Unpacked event was merely a preview for the folding phone sequel. Samsung plans to release more information about the Fold 2 on Sept. 1.

That's also when preorders begin for the phone, which would likely mean that the Z Fold 2 will ship later that month.

What price the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost is still a mystery, though we wouldn't expect much of a discount from the $1,980 that Samsung charged for the original fold. At Unpacked, Samsung billed the new fold as a "game-changer for premium high-tech experiences" and that use of the word "premium" would seem to confirm a still-lofty price for the phone.

Back in the spring, display expert Ross Young suggested the Galaxy Fold sequel would cost between $1,780 and $1,980, with $1,880 to $1,895 likely being the price Samsung settles on. A more recent rumor out of Korea listed a price of 2.39 million won, which translates to around $2,000.

That will likely reassure foldable phone shoppers who remember the original Galaxy Fold and some of the design issues that affected its screen, delaying the launch by several months. Samsung is looking to avoid that this time around with a re-engineered experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a new hinge — this one can stay open at multiple angles, much like the Galaxy Z Flip Samsung introduced earlier this year. Samsung also says the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is more resilient and that it uses fibers underneath the hinge to sweep away any dust and debris that gets into the device.

The original fold had a plastic screen, but the Fold 2 will incorporate a layer of ultra thin glass, again a feature lifted from the Galaxy Z Flip. That should make using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 more enjoyable to use, while also making the screen more durable.

(Image credit: Samsung)

There's a lot more screen to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, as well. Inside, Samsung has gotten rid of the notch housing the interior cameras, opting instead for an Infinity-O display with a punch-hole cutout for the camera. That increases interior screen size to 7.6 inches from 7.3 inches on the original. That screen will have the same 120Hz refresh rate technology that Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

But the bigger screen changes are on the outside of the phone. The original Fold featured a small 4.6-inch display on the outer cover, letting people use the phone without having to open it up. However, users told Samsung they turned to that screen as much as the interior one, so Samsung increased the size to a full cover display that offers 6.2 inches of screen real estate.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Other specs are still unknown. Samsung didn't talk about the cameras, other than showing an exterior camera array that apparently has three lenses. Samsung also didn't talk about what processor will power the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and apart from promising all-day battery life, we're also unclear as to what size battery Samsung is using.

