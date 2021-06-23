Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 looks stunning in new rumor-based renders

Rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 arriving alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 might be true after all — new renders of a sporty-looking Samsung smartwatch just appeared online.

GizNext published the render images in collaboration with Twitter user @OnLeaks, a.k.a. tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer. Both sources claim the images show off a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 featuring design tweaks and unique color variations.

In a video detailing the alleged Galaxy Watch Active 4's aesthetic changes, GizNext highlights a redesigned frame that allows for gapless transition from the smartwatch chassis to the silicone straps. The set of crown buttons also seem to sport a new, uniform shape. On the Galaxy Watch Active 2 one button is round while the other is more oblong.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks x @GizNext)

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 in these renders come in a series of interesting colors, too. Samsung has been known to match its smartwatch colors to the colors of the smartphones launched in the same season, so we could be looking as a possible palette for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, since the latest rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 likely isn't happening.

It appears the Watch Active 4 could come in a basic black option, as well as silver and gold with grey and yellow straps, respectively. The renders also reveal a sleek dark green option — no Pink Gold this time around, although GizNext says the colors it shared "might not be 100% accurate."

As for smartwatch sizes, GizNext says the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come in two variations, 40mm and 44mm. Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser previously reported the fitness-focused Galaxy Active Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm models, while lifestyle Galaxy Watch 4 will come in a 42mm and 46mm models.

The larger, flagship Galaxy Watch 4 is also rumored to maintain its rotating bezel, which isn't seen on the new renders. While it still isn't confirmed that Samsung will reveal an Active version and a next-generation version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the renders make a convincing case for the imminent launch of the former.

Of course, the images are just mockups based on rumors, so take them with a grain of salt. We could learn more concrete information from Samsung itself during the company's MWC 2021 keynote covering the "New Watch Experience." While Samsung will probably spend the stage time discussing the merged Tizen and Wear OS software, a hardware tease isn't out of the question.

Google and Samsung already confirmed the next Galaxy smartwatch will run the revamped Wear OS, after all.