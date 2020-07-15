Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will miss this key feature

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is shaping up to be an impressive tablet able to take on the iPad Pro 2020, but it will do so without a key feature.

SamMobile reported that Samsung’s upcoming tablet, which will be available in 11-inch and 12.4-inch sizes, will not come with an under-display fingerprint scanner. It’s an odd omission given the work Samsung had done with ultrasonic fingerprint readers found in the displays of its Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 10 phones.

According to SamMobile’s sources, the Galaxy Tab S7 will instead use a fingerprint reader built into its power button. That’s something Samsung did with the Galaxy S10e with great success, as the fingerprint scanner was rapid and responsive. But it was also in a position that was easy to reach with a thumb or index finger. On a tablet, such a scanner could be a bit of a stretch to quickly tap the power button to unlock it or authorize an online purchase.

However, this might only be the case with the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7, as the larger Galaxy Tab S7 Plus could still use an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, according to SamMobile.

But neither form of fingerprint scanner is likely to be as slick as the Face ID unlocking system that the iPad Pro has. That facial recognition system makes unlocking the tablet seamless, yet doesn’t compromise on security, given the advanced biometric scanning the Face ID system carries out.

Despite the lack of an in-display fingerprint reader, the Galaxy Tab S7 still has plenty to be excited about. Not only will it use Qualcomm’ latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, it’s also rumored to get a 120Hz refresh-rate display that will be flanked by slim bezels to allow the AMOLED screen to stand out.

A rear camera array comprising 13MP and 5MP lenses will also give the tablet some solid smartphone-grade photography abilities. But we don’t recommend you go around trying to shoot photos on an 11-inch tablet.

Other key specs include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Additionally, a keyboard accessory will help turn the Galaxy Tab S7 into a proper productivity device, similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Tab S7 to be revealed on August 5, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 3. Such a packed event should give us a good taste of the direction Samsung’s tech will travel in when 2021 comes around.