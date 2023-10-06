Samsung Galaxy S24 could have titanium frames on all models

We may be seeing titanium frames on all Samsung Galaxy S24 models, rather than just the Ultra as expected, according to a new claim from leaker Revegnus.

If this rumor's true, then it would be more generous than what Apple offers. It just introduced titanium side rails on the iPhone 15 Pro, but not the cheaper iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, meaning you have to spend at least a grand to get titanium on your new iPhone.

Unfortunately, the S24 standard model does not feature PVD coating, and PVD coating is only applied to the Plus and Ultra models. https://t.co/nTbj2nE3hJOctober 5, 2023 See more

Assuming Samsung keeps to its current pricing levels, the Galaxy S24 would start at $800 for the standard model. Titanium cladding would certainly help the S24 stand out among rivals like the iPhone 15 or Google Pixel 8 even more.

But one prominent leaker disagrees

While Revegnus has proved to be reliable in the past, that's not stopped respected tipster Ice Universe from chiming in to say that this claim is wrong and only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame, as he had leaked a couple of months back. Revegnus still stuck to their original claim though, adding that Samsung would be building the titanium frames for the standard Galaxy S24 itself, with it buying the Plus and Ultra frames from other companies.

They also explain that the standard S24's frame wouldn't use a PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating for additional protection like the Plus and Ultra.

Samsung's believed to be changing more about the Galaxy S24 series than just abandoning its signature Armor Aluminum material in favor of titanium. We're also told by the leak-o-sphere that there could be a QHD resolution display on all phones, rather than just the Ultra as in the past few years, more RAM for all models, and a change to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's telephoto cameras that will result in a lower optical zoom level but higher-res photos.

We expect the Galaxy S24 series to appear by February of 2024, but the release could possibly be in January, if other rumors turn out to be accurate.