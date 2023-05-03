Samsung Galaxy S24 could have the exact same design as Galaxy S23

It sounds like the Samsung Galaxy S23’s design will be sticking around for another year, or at least that’s what leaker Tech_Reve (opens in new tab) is claiming. Apparently the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be coming with pretty much the same design as their predecessors.

For those that forgot, the S23 and S23 Plus opted for a design similar to that found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That meant ditching the separate camera module, and having the three camera lenses protrude out of the back of the phone individually. Tech_Reve claims that will be happening again next year, complete with the same glass back and metal frame you’d expect from any flagship device.

S24 Early Rumors- S24,S24+ keep the same design as their predecessors pic.twitter.com/D1wZwTBgGaMay 1, 2023 See more

Interestingly there had been some rumors that Samsung might kill off the Galaxy S24 Plus. According to Korean site The Elec , Samsung may have cut the Galaxy S24 release to two models, due to poor sales of previous Plus models. While the report claimed that the decision hadn’t been made, Tech_Reve claims that the S24 Plus will still arrive and labeled previous doubts as “ confused rumors (opens in new tab)”

Tech_Reve was also asked about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and shared previously-posted rumors of the phone with three camera lenses. Those lenses are in the same style as previous Galaxy S Ultra phones, which is no huge surprise given what Tech_Reve is now saying about the S24 and S24 Plus.

A change for Galaxy S24 Ultra

Why only three lenses though? Well ,the S24 Ultra is rumored to be getting some changes in the camera department. Word is that the phone may be getting a hybrid telephoto camera lens, capable of switching between 3x and 10x optical zoom. Assuming Samsung doesn’t add a fourth camera with some other function, it means the phone would only need to come with three rear cameras.

Seeing as how the Galaxy S23 series is the first to offer that kind of design on the standard and Plus models, it makes sense that Samsung would keep it around for a few more years. But that means if you weren’t a fan of the Galaxy S23’s look, then you’re going to have to avoid Samsung flagships for at least another year.

This is assuming Tech_Reve’s claim is accurate, and at this early stage it’s impossible to say for sure. We’re just going to have to wait and see what happens in the months running up to the Galaxy S24’s launch, which we expect to happen sometime in early 2024.

In the meantime you can stay up to date with the latest news and rumors by checking out our Samsung Galaxy S24 hub.