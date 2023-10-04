This hidden iPhone feature is a game changer if you run dual SIMs — enable it now

With the launch of iOS 17, Apple gave iPhone users the ability to run separate ringtones for dual SIMs. Now this doesn't sound like a big deal, but it'll be super handy for anyone that uses dual SIMs, allowing them to distinguish which line is being called.

What's more, I think this is especially useful for anyone who uses dual SIMs for work purposes. I'll use myself as an example.

I run two SIMs in my iPhone: a physical SIM for my personal use; and an eSIM that I use as my work device. The latter often goes out on my email signature and is the one that I give to industry contacts who need to contact me or put down a number for shipping. Lots of people who aren't my friends and family have that number.

As such, I experience more calls from unknown or withheld numbers on my work line than my personal line. Often, these aren't nefarious as they stem from work, but they do often happen outside my working hours. Having the ability to run dual ringtones immediately tells me that the phone call I'm receiving is for business, allowing me to send them to voicemail.

This feature is one of those hidden iOS 17 features that flew under the radar at launch. And if you weren't trawling through the release notes like us, you'd easily miss it. If you use dual SIMs on your iPhone, though, you'll definitely want to set it up. Here's how.

How to set separate ringtones for dual SIMs on iPhone

You'll need iOS 17 to use this feature. We can show you how to download and install iOS 17 if you need some help. You'll also need to be running dual SIMs. We can show you how to set up an eSIM on iPhone to help with that, too.

1. Go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics (Image: © Future) Open the Settings app and tap Sounds & Haptics.

2. Tap Ringtone (Image: © Future) Now tap Ringtone.

3. Select a line to edit (Image: © Future) Select which call line you want to change the ringtone for. You'll notice in the screenshot above that, by default, both lines use the same ringtone.

4. Tap a new ringtone (Image: © Future) Finally, simply tap a new ringtone to set it as the tone for that line. You'll know it has been set as the ringtone because a blue tick will appear next to it on the left.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've set the tone, you'll see, as in the screenshot above, that your phone lines now have separate ringtones. It was that simple.

