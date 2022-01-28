Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra just tipped for a big charging upgrade

Samsung is gearing up to reveal its upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup at Galaxy Unpacked 2022 next month, and while there have already been some major leaks, the latest one could spell good news for the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra.

According to GSM Arena , Samsung will offer 45W charging support for those two phones, having kept last year’s Galaxy S21 line at a disappointing 25W. That's based on information from Denmark’s DEMKO, the country’s national certification body, which reportedly shows that the two biggest S22 models will get the upgrade but that the standard model won't.

Strangely, a previous leak from China’s 3C seemingly certified all three of the upcoming phones with 25W charging, begging the question of whether the devices will differ drastically across various regions.

Regardless of regional differences, if the report is accurate then Samsung’s base model of the Galaxy S22 will come with only 25W charging capabilities, leaving it the sole outlier still clinging to last year’s choices. It’s a disappointing revelation, but it’s likely a choice made to keep costs down and drive consumers toward the higher-tier devices.

It should be noted, that while 45W is a fairly fast charge speed, it still pales in comparison to what buyers will see from the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, which will offer 80W wired charging. It’s also uncertain if Samsung will include a charger in the box with this year’s models, meaning consumers might need to purchase a 45W charge brick separately. Samsung didn’t include a charger or headphones with the Samsung Galaxy S21 line or Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones, following in Apple’s footsteps.

The Galaxy S22 line is expected to bring with it a variety of major updates over last year’s handsets, including a refined design and improved camera. Additionally, the phones will feature different processors based on their region, with some countries getting the new Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset while other regions receive the Exynos 2200. The latter has been shown to be superior in leaked benchmark tests , so it may be the more desirable model for enthusiasts.

While Samsung hasn’t formally announced its Galaxy S22 collection, it is expected to do so on February 9 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The company has promised that the event will set an "epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created." There, fans may also finally see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well.