Samsung Galaxy S22 could get this big wireless charging upgrade

As 2022 fast approaches, so do the Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors, with the latest one noting that the next suite of flagship phones could be joined by a faster wireless charger.

MySmartPrice spotted a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) submission from Samsung that details a device capable of delivering 25W charging wireless charging speeds. That would be a notable upgrade on the 15W charging the Samsung Galaxy S21 series supports.

The certification has been granted by the FCC and that would suggest Samsung is getting close to launching a 25W wireless charger. And going by the rumors surrounding the Galaxy S22, it could arrive in time for that phone’s launch, predicted for February. Or it could even arrive at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is predicted to launch in January ahead of the next-gen Samsung flagships.

Wireless charging is commonly slower than wired charging, though it’s a much neater way to juice up a phone, especially if you have a nice stand and set your phone up to display images of a screensaver while it’s charging; the Google Pixel 6 Pro is good at this.

But wireless charging speeds have improved, with the likes of the Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro charging at up to 30W and 50W respectively, providing you have a compatible charger. So a boost to Galaxy S22 wireless changing speeds would allow Samsung's new flagships to better compete with its Chinese rivals.

Speaking of charging upgrades, one rumor claims that Samsung is testing 25W, 45W, and 65W charging, which could find its way into the Galaxy S22. Currently, wired charging for the Galaxy S21 is set at 25W, so a jump to 45W or 65W would be an welcome upgrade, especially if the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra do indeed come with smaller battery capacities than their predecessors .

As for overall Galaxy S22 upgrades, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is expected to power the phone, alongside improved cameras; 50MP main cameras for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus/Pro and improved sensors for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Speaking of which, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a design and feature set that will effectively make it the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note phones .

We’ll have to wait until early next year before we see if these rumors come to fruition. But thus far, the Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be a contender for a top spot on our best phones list.