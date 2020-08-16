Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leak reveals design — and surprisingly good specs

It’s an open secret that Samsung is planning on releasing a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. And while you can quibble with the name (why would a fan of the Galaxy S20 want a slightly inferior, cheaper version?), the intent is certainly good: a slightly less flashy version of the handset to give price-conscious consumers a more affordable option.

Now, OnLeaks and Pricebaba have joined forces to produce renders of what the new handset will look like. OnLeaks – a reliable tipster responsible for accurately anticipating features of more phones than we can count – has some predictions for the S20 Fan Edition.

We’ll apparently be getting a slightly larger 6.4-inch device, with plenty of the things that made the S20 such a joy to use, including a Snapdragon 865 chip and a 120Hz screen for super smooth scrolling.

But as this will be a lower priced phone you should expect some trade-offs. For one, it looks like the 12GB RAM will be reduced to 6GB or 8GB. That’s still plenty, but the other big change will likely be to switch from glass to plastic, similar to to the regular Galaxy Note 20.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba)

The report also leans on the work of leaker to fill in details on the camera array. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will reportedly include a 12MP Sony IMX555 primary camera, supported by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The report mentions an impressive sounding 4,500mAh battery.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Pricebaba)

Lastly, we have the color options for the Galaxy S20 FE. You'll apparently be able to choose from red, white, green and orange options, though it will likely vary by market.

It all sounds pretty promising. The S20 Fan Edition is expected to cost around $750, which would be $250 less than the regular Galaxy S20. But it remains to be seen whether Samsung will release this handset in the U.S.