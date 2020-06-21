Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak reveals mammoth display

Recent rumor point to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 being the fully realized version of Samsung's grand foldable phone experiment. And a new rumor points to the Fold 2 being one of the biggest foldables yet — literally.
Serial leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a huge 7.7-inch display, with thin 3.8mm bezels and a 4.8mm camera hole. That would be a notable upgrade from last year's model.
Galaxy Fold 2, 7.7”，it is estimated that Bezel is only 3.8mm, Hole 4.8mm.June 21, 2020
The original Galaxy Fold packs a 7.3-inch main display, so this rumored upgrade would make Samsung's foldable even more of a true tablet when fully expanded. This bump should also theoretically add some extra real estate to the front 4.6-inch screen, which was one of our biggest issues with the original model. And thinner bezels could make the Fold 2's larger display even more immersive.
Other rumored Galaxy Fold 2 specs include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support and the same impressive camera array found on the Galaxy S20. That could mean a foldable with a 12MP main sensor, a 3x optical zoom 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and potentially even the S20 Ultra's massive 108MP shooter.
The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to cost somewhere between $1,780 and $2,000, keeping within the same premium ballpark as the $1,980 original. We should know much more about the Fold 2 on August 5, when Samsung is rumored to have its next Unpacked event that will also see the launch of the Galaxy Note 20.