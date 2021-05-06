Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will let you color-match to the Galaxy Z Fold 3

All signs point to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 being a lower-specced but more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Buds Pro, though it doesn’t sound like Samsung is skimping on color options.

Dutch site GalaxyClub reported that Samsung will produce an even wider range than the Galaxy Buds Pro got, with black, white, purple and green versions of the Galaxy Buds 2 being planned. So this could be one of the best wireless earbuds to choose from if you don’t just want the plain white of the Apple AirPods, and likely the upcoming AirPods 3.

Interestingly, these colors also match certain rumored color options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for instance, is said to come in black and green, with the potential for other colors; the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also supposedly have green and “light violet” models, the latter of which could match the Galaxy Buds 2's purple edition.

As GalaxyClub noted in its report, this could be a sign that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be designed to complement Samsung’s new folding phones specifically, not unlike how the Galaxy Buds Pro’s launch was tied into that of the Galaxy S21 smartphone family.

It wouldn’t surprise us, then, if the new earbuds get released at the same time as or very closely to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. They might also act as pre-order bonuses for the phones, or be sold as part of a bundle.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

If you’re not interested in either of the upcoming Galaxy handsets, you can still look forward to a probable lowered price for the Galaxy Buds 2 compared to recent Samsung headphones.

Its model number is apparently SM-R177, which more closely follows the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Buds (SM-R170) and Galaxy Buds Plus (SM-R175) than the more expensive, noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live (SM-R180) and Galaxy Buds Pro (SM-R190).

An exact release date is unknown, though this matching color report suggests the Galaxy Buds 2 will launch at or around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — both of which are currently tipped for July.