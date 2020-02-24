Samsung admits data breach following Find My Mobile fail

Update: As noted by 9to5Google, there doesn't appear to be a connection between this data breach and the errant Find My Mobile notifications that went out last week.

Were you one of the thousands of Samsung Galaxy owners that received a strange notification from Samsung's Find My Mobile app last week? Your personal data may have been compromised around the same time, according to a statement from Samsung.

Late last week, troves of users on Reddit and Twitter reported getting a mysterious push notification on their Samsung devices that simply read "1/1." While many brushed this off as a simple server glitch during an internal test, several readers wrote to The Register claiming that they could see the personal data of strangers after getting the notification.

In a statement to The Register, Samsung confirmed that a data breach did indeed leak the personal information of "a small number of users."

"As soon as we became of aware of the incident, we removed the ability to log in to the store on our website until the issue was fixed," read Samsung's statement to The Register. The Korean phone company also noted that it will be contacting those affected with more information.

It's unclear how many users were affected by this Samsung breach, or what kind of personal information was leaked. If you did receive the mystery 1/1 notification, you might want to update the password on your Samsung account to be on the safe side. Find My Mobile is a stock app on Samsung devices, and while it can be disabled, it can't be completely removed.