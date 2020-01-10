Roborock is expanding their lineup this year at CES 2020 by announcing their very first handheld vacuum cleaner. The Roborock H6 packages all of the expertise they've built into their automatic robot vacuum cleaners and put it into a lightweight, powerful handheld unit that can keep carpets and hardwood floors clean in any home.

The H6 is the first vacuum cleaner in the world to use a lithium polymer battery. That battery runs for 90 minutes in eco mode or 10 minutes on full blast. The OLED screen built into the handle indicates how much longer the H6 can run, alongside other helpful notifications. The Roborock H6 is perfect for cleaning ceilings, shelves, and other high, hard-to-reach spots since it only weighs 3 lbs.

The Roborock H6 boasts plenty of power, despite the generous battery life and light weight. A 420W multi-layer impeller can effortlessly lift dirt settled deep into carpets and other soft material. Front and rear washable HEPA filters capture 99.97% of particles while you're busy cleaning, so you can breathe easy.

Roborock also announced the S6 Pure at CES, following more closely in line with their existing products. The S6 Pure hosts the same floor-mapping and laser-guided navigation as previous models, as well as sensors for protecting against falls, but at a more affordable price tag.