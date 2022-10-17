Razer Edge release date, price, specs, 5G and latest news

The Razer Edge hub is the latest device to enter the ever-growing cloud gaming handheld market. Announced during the company’s RazerCon 2022 event, this machine is touted as “the world’s first 5G mobile gaming handheld,” by George Koroneos, a PR manager for Verizon which worked on the Edge 5G in partnership with Razer.

This handheld runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform chipset that's able to tap into fast 5G mmWave networks, as well as Verizon’s C-Band 5G and 4G LTE networks. It has the scope to intelligently switch between the different networks using the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform.

The Razer Edge seems to draw its inspiration from the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x gaming device revealed last year. That Qualcomm device debuted as a developer-only kit made in collaboration with Razer to get software makers building on the Snapdragon gaming platform.

The Razer Edge features a 6.9-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED screen with a 144hz refresh rate. In addition to the Snapdragon G3x chip, this handheld also has a 3GHz Kryo CPU with 8 cores and an Adreno GPU. It packs a 5000mAh battery and is bundled with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro.

Here’s everything we know about the Razer Edge.

Razer Edge: Price and availability

Razer is currently taking pre-orders for the Razer Edge on its official website (opens in new tab). You can reserve the handheld for $5, though you’ll need a Razer ID in order to do so. After that, you’ll be contacted via email with instructions on how to complete your order.

Presently, you can only pre-order the Wi-Fi version — which costs $399. There is also a $499 Founder's Edition that’s bundled with a pair of Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (opens in new tab) earbuds. The company hasn’t disclosed any information regarding how much the 5G version costs.

The Razer Edge is expected to arrive sometime in January 2023.

Razer Edge: Specs

Price $399 (starting) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Screen 6.8” FHD+ (2400x1080) AMOLED 144Hz RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1) | External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB) Audio 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones THX Spatial Audio Camera Front-facing: 5MP, 1080p @60fps Battery 5,000mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports 1 USB Type C, 1 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller) Size 10.2 x 3.3 x 0.4 inches Weight 0.58 pounds (tablet only) | 0.88 pounds (with controller)

Razer Edge: Features

As we said in our original coverage of the Razer Edge, this device will likely be able to run the most demanding Android games with ease even if it's marketed as a cloud gaming handheld. That means you'll be able to play titles found on Xbox Game Pass via the Xbox Cloud Gaming serve. Titles from Nvidia's GeForce Now should also be playable on the Razer Edge.

Since this handheld has 5G connectivity, it seems to have the edge (pun intended) over the Logitech G gaming handheld which lacks the feature. However, you may wonder why you'd even need a 5G gaming handheld if you have one of the best 5G phones and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. But given that the Razer Edge is purely aimed at gaming, it should be better optimized for that task.

(Image credit: Razer)

That said, a gaming handheld that can only stream games instead of playing them locally could be a hard sell for some, even for a starting price of $400. For that price, you can get the entry-level Steam Deck — not to mention a standard Nintendo Switch for $299 or the $349 Nintendo Switch OLED.

Razer Edge: Outlook

Speaking for myself, I'll reserve judgment on the Razer Edge until I've tested it for myself when it releases in January 2023. Right now, I fail to see how it's a better alternative to my beloved Steam Deck. But I'll be happy to be proven wrong once the Razer Edge arrives.