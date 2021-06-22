Prime Day laptop deal takes $700 off Razer Blade 15 — but act fast

The Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy — and it’s often one of the most expensive gaming laptops you can buy, too. That’s why an Amazon Prime Day lightning deal on the system is worth checking out. This sale, which lasts for only three hours, slashes $700 from the Razer Blade 15 base model’s price.

This computer usually retails for $2,299, but if you act quickly, you can get the Razer Blade 15 for just $1,599. That makes it one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get right now — provided you act within the next few hours.

Razer Blade 15: was $2,299 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 base model comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, a 4K OLED screen, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. That means it’s a very powerful laptop for both gaming and productivity purposes, available at a steep discount for a short time.View Deal

Tom’s Guide reviewed a newer model of the Razer Blade 15, and adored its lightweight design, its strong gaming performance and its plethora of handy ports. The Blade 15 base model’s 4K OLED screen is also a rarity among gaming laptops, as most models max out at either full HD or QHD resolutions.

One thing to note, however, is that the Razer Blade 15 base model comes with a last-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. That means it’s not quite as powerful as the laptops you’ll find on our best Prime Day Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 deals page. Still, it’s also not nearly as expensive, and offers similar power in terms of CPU, RAM and storage.

Razer laptops go on sale fairly often, but a $700 discount is one of the steepest we’ve ever seen on a Blade 15. If you’re willing to buy slightly older gear, you can buy an awful lot of PC games with the $700 you’ll save.

