Best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals 2022

Prime Day is one of the best times to grab a PC gaming bargain, whether that means finding an affordable graphics card or snagging a bargain gaming laptop of preconfigured PC.
And with stock of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 slowly getting better, now's the time to track down the powerful graphics card or look for a PC or gaming laptop with the GPU equipped.
As such, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 deals (as well as a few other gaming laptop deals) from Amazon and more, all for your consideration.
Prime Day RTX 3080 deals: Quick links
- Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060: was $1,549 now $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,049 now $1,739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD: was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Strix 15: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 gaming PCs
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $2,649 now $1,175 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Discounts of this size on Alienware rigs are rare, and even rarer when they contain a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This configuration also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is a powerful configuration that is primed to play all the latest video games at high settings.
Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD w/ RTX 3080: was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD has all the hallmarks of an epic gaming laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with 300Hz, Core i7-11800H CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3080 8GB GPU. At $600 off, it's one of the best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals we've seen.
Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 3080: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This deal knocks $200 off on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports six speakers with Dolby Atmos tech to make your gaming experiences more immersive.
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)
This gaming laptop packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch display can run your favorite games at a sweet 300Hz.
MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,049 now $1,739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This gaming laptop from MSI packs in a GeForce RTX 3080, Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. And with $310 off, it's well worth a look.
Other Nvidia GeForce RTX laptops
Razer Blade 15: was $2,299 now $1,549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Razer Blade 15 base model comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, a 4K OLED screen, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. That means it’s a powerful laptop for both gaming and productivity purposes, available at a steep discount for a short time.
Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799 now $1,409 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This gaming beast of a machine packs a powerful Intel i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD Nvidia G-Sync display with an impressive refresh rate of 300Hz, 16 GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will take your gaming experience to a whole new level.
EVOO Gaming 15.6-inch: was $1,619 now $949 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
This EVOO gaming laptop is on sale for just $949. It sports an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon
- Alexa device sale: Alexa devices from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: highlighters, backpacks, and more on sale (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 50% off (opens in new tab)
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness equipment: deals from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: deals from $739 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129 (opens in new tab)