Best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals 2022

Prime Day is one of the best times to grab a PC gaming bargain, whether that means finding an affordable graphics card or snagging a bargain gaming laptop of preconfigured PC.

And with stock of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 slowly getting better, now's the time to track down the powerful graphics card or look for a PC or gaming laptop with the GPU equipped.

As such, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 deals (as well as a few other gaming laptop deals) from Amazon and more, all for your consideration.

Best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 gaming PCs

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $2,649 now $1,175 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Discounts of this size on Alienware rigs are rare, and even rarer when they contain a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This configuration also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is a powerful configuration that is primed to play all the latest video games at high settings.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD w/ RTX 3080: was $2,399 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD has all the hallmarks of an epic gaming laptop. It sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD with 300Hz, Core i7-11800H CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3080 8GB GPU. At $600 off, it's one of the best Prime Day RTX 3080 deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus w/ RTX 3080: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This deal knocks $200 off on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also sports six speakers with Dolby Atmos tech to make your gaming experiences more immersive.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch display can run your favorite games at a sweet 300Hz.

(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,049 now $1,739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop from MSI packs in a GeForce RTX 3080, Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. And with $310 off, it's well worth a look.

Other Nvidia GeForce RTX laptops

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15: was $2,299 now $1,549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 15 base model comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, a 4K OLED screen, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. That means it’s a powerful laptop for both gaming and productivity purposes, available at a steep discount for a short time.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 500: was $1,799 now $1,409 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming beast of a machine packs a powerful Intel i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, a 15.6-inch Full HD Nvidia G-Sync display with an impressive refresh rate of 300Hz, 16 GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop will take your gaming experience to a whole new level.

(opens in new tab) EVOO Gaming 15.6-inch: was $1,619 now $949 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This EVOO gaming laptop is on sale for just $949. It sports an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

