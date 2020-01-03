What is Quibi? Shows, launch date and more for this buzzy streaming service

Quibi is the latest streaming service to enter the fray, and will be available later this year. And before you can say "I don't need it; I just added Disney Plus," note that this new service already touts a list of signed A-listers, including Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg and Zac Efron.

Still, around all the hype, we're still asking the question "what is Quibi?" — which we expect to learn even more about soon. As hype for the service has slowly bubbled since its 2018 announcement — it's already received funding from many of the companies behind other streaming services, including The Walt Disney Company and NBCUniversal — we're inching closer to its actual release date.

What is Quibi?

The Quibi streaming service looks to appeal to our ever-shortening attention spans: its shows are comprised of episodes shorter than 10 minutes a piece. So, if you thought you binged content before, get ready to inhale episodes in less time than it takes to get a pizza.

Quibi was founded by Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg in 2018 and it's got Meg Whitman (formerly of HP) as its CEO. As for where Quibi will stream, I expect apps on all platforms and web browsers.

Quibi release date: When is it launching? Quibi launches on April 6, 2020.

Quibi price: How much will it cost?

Expect tiered pricing. Vulture reports that the service will start at $5 per month for a package with ads, with 1-2 ad breaks per episode that could be as short as 6 seconds per ad. Quibi could offer an ad-free version (just like Hulu) that's $8 per month.

We expect to find out Quibi's price, and a lot more, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Variety reported that Katzenberg and Whitman will deliver a keynote address on January 8 at 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. Eastern) at the convention.

Quibi shows: What will it stream?

The first year of Quibi will have approximately 7,000 pieces of content, according to Vulture. The most exciting end of the spectrum includes new horror shows from the likes of Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg. The latter is developing a show called Spielberg's After Dark, which users can only watch at nighttime.

Unscripted programming starring Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen (and many other folks) is also on the docket. Tiegen is signed on to star in Chrissy's Court, which will borrow the Judge Judy formula. Other big names tied to the service include Peter Farrelly, Antoine Fuqua, Anna Kendrick and Trevor Noah.

Oh, and since it's the trend these days, expect reboots. MTV is bringing Punk'd and Singled Out to Quibi. And even Legends of the Hidden Temple is coming back, per the LA Times.

How do you pronounce Quibi?

On its own website, Quibi provides a phonetic pronunciation of "kwibē" ... which still has us confused.

Outlook

For months, I've heard the name Quibi, and for months I've doubted its success — or that it could even happen. Well, I'm likely going to be wrong about the latter, as it's got a release date. As to whether people will pay $5 per month when we already have free short-form content on YouTube? Time will tell, and I'm more than a little skeptical.