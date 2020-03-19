PS5 won't be delayed by coronavirus — yet

Despite our worst fears, the PS5 is still on track for its holiday 2020 launch. At least according to Sony's public relations team.

Speaking to Dutch website LetsGoDigital , Sony's Amsterdam PR agency BAAS said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the PS5 will still launch as planned without a delay.

Of course, this isn't a guarantee. The situation around the world is in flux, so we could still see a delay. But the fact that Sony's still confident about making its targeted release date is good news.

Analysts had expected a potential delay to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X . If there isn't a delay, then we may see a significantly reduced supply of the consoles, meaning it would be hard to get a hold of the new hardware at launch.

The PS5 has remained a mystery, at least compared to the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has announced many of its console's specs and features, while the only thing we really know for sure about the PS5 is its name, expected release date and a few internal specs thanks to information from component suppliers. These features include the presence of ray tracing capabilities for fancier graphics and a speedy SSD for storage.

If you can't wait to hear more about the PS5, then make sure you tune into to the PS5 reveal event Sony is hosting on its PlayStation Blog today starting at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. We'll be covering the latest announcements as they break, so stay tuned for the biggest PS5 updates.