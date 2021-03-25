PS5 restock disaster is set to get worse — here’s why

Let’s face it, the PS5 restock situation over the last four months has been nothing short of a disaster — and it looks like the situation is only going to get worse.

For the unaware, there is currently a global semiconductor shortage delaying the manufacturing of electronics, and this chip shortage is now reaching a crisis point.

“There is a perfect storm of supply and demand factors going on here. But basically, there is a new level of demand that can’t be kept up with, everyone is in crisis and it is getting worse," claims tech analyst Neil Campling (via The Guardian).

The crux of the issue is that the shortage extends far beyond the world of gaming. It’s impacting manufacturing for a huge range of products including TVs, phones, and even vehicles. With so many sectors competing for a limited supply of chips, significant strain is being put on supply lines.

We’ve already seen Samsung effectively cancel the Galaxy Note 21 this year due to the chip shortage, which really demonstrates the scale of the issue. Companies worldwide are being forced to readjust their release schedules and sales expectations in light of this increasingly worsening situation.

Sony said last month that it might not hit the sales target it had set for 2021, not due to lack of demand but lack of supply. Similarly, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer has previously suggested that the Xbox Series X stock issues would continue into the second half of the year.

Don’t hold your breath for the chip shortage to be resolved soon. According to Campling, “There is no sign of supply catching up, or demand decreasing, while prices are rising across the chain.”

Campling also makes the grim prediction that this rising cost will soon be passed onto the consumer, with tech products such as the iPhone 13 likely to receive a price bump to account for the financial burden of acquiring semiconductors.

We certainly wouldn’t expect Sony or Microsoft to retroactively increase the cost of the PS5 and Xbox Series X — but if you were hoping to see any sales or discounts on either next-gen machine this year, prepare for disappointment.

While supply lines are clearly constrained and look set to be so for some time, we’re still doing everything we can to make buying a PS5 as pain-free as possible. We have a range of tips for each retailer, as well as a dedicated where to buy a PS5 hub for tracking the latest information as we get it.