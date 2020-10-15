PS5 DualSense controller teardown shows off its killer feature

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the new DualSense controller for the PS5, would you take it apart? Well that’s what Argentinian controller specialist Evzen Elite did.

Taking to Instagram, the controller company posted a slew of images that showed a teardown of the DualSense controller. It’s difficult to get a lot of new insight into the DualSense controller from the teardown, but we do get a glimpse at the sophisticated trigger mechanism.

Evzen Elite explained where once there was a relatively simplistic trigger mechanism for the outgoing DualShock 4 controller, the DualSense is a lot more advanced. That’s to be expected as Sony has been touting the DualSense as having more advanced haptics so gamers can, for example, feel the tension of an in-game drawn bowstring.

“In this new version, the simple PS4 trigger has been replaced by an extremely fast system.

Now, it [has] small actuators that make the click more complex, according to the moment [sic] of the game,” the Evzen Elite Instagram account explained. “The idea is to make the player have a complete sensory experience, following the wave [sic] of the games.”

“In a game that has a newer weapon, the click is lighter. When the weapon is older, a sense of touch changes. The objective is to have a sensory experience of using ancient weaponry.”

Going by this, we would expect such tactile features to work with games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Demon’s Souls Remake, and other games with ancient weaponry. Though we also suspect the tech could work with other games, such as a Call of Duty title with tension on the DualSense triggers relating to in-game pressure on gun triggers.

Regardless of whether the two-tone design of the DualSense controller appeals to you or makes you want to hurl it out of a window, much like the design of the PS5 itself, the tech in the controller is looking rather impressive. It certainly looks more advance from the Xbox Series X’s new Xbox Wireless Controller, which is a minor upgrade on the previous Xbox controller; that’s no bad thing as that controller is very good.

PS5 pre-orders are now live and the PS5 is coming to the U.S. on November 12. So we’ve not got long to wait before we see how Sony’s new console measures up in real life.