PS5 DualSense controller looks massive in new leaked images

Sony’s new DualSense controller for the upcoming PS5 could be a lot chunkier than the previous DualShock controllers, going by a leaked image of the controller in a person’s hand.

The image popped up on the Reserera gaming forum site courtesy of a user going by the name of Lant_War, and show the new controller from Sony sitting on top of a person’s hand. It’s not clear where this photo has come from, but it looks fairly legitimate.

While the it’s hard to tell from the angle of the photo, the DualSense controller definitely looks a good bit thicker and larger than the PS4’s DualShock controller, which was a high watermark for Sony’s game controllers.

Depending on how you feel about the DualShock 4, a thicker controller might be a boon if you have large hands, or it could be a little too chunky for some.

(Image credit: Resetera)

However, the DualSense controller doesn’t look as comically large as the ‘Duke’ controller that came with the original Xbox. That controller was so chunky that Microsoft decided to release a smaller version that became the standard for special edition versions of the original Xbox and set the template for the now excellent Xbox Wireless Controller.

The DualSense controller is promising some interesting features to bring game console controllers into the next-generation, with enhanced haptic feedback so that users can feel the tension of a drawn bowstring in a game, for example. But its odd two-tone livery and a design that sits somewhere between a DualShock 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller has somewhat divided opinion, much like the PS5’s console design.

However, in the leaked photo, the DualSense controller looks reasonably attractive and the two-tone finish doesn’t seem to be quite as jarring as we might have expected. But we’ll reserve judgment until we get a chance to try out the controller and the PS5 later on in the year.