PS5 and Xbox Series X will fight for the first time at this event

We could get the first public showdown between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X on September 24, at the Tokyo Game Show 2020 — at least according to its organizers, CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association).

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X will likely have been fully revealed before that date, but it seems that Sony and Microsoft will only be physically together for the first time at TGS. We know for sure that Sony will be skipping E3, GDC 2020, and PAX East, so TGS is the next big show where the two console giants can share the same arena.

Here’s the key part of the TGS 2020 press release that confirms that the new platforms will be at the show:

Featuring novel game consoles for the next generation, TGS2020 is sure to attract even more attention from around the world. The event will focus on the full-fledged launch of cloud gaming and its advanced gaming environment such as the start of 5G services for commercial use, and will boost the unprecedented gaming experience brought by new platforms. CESA, TGS 2020 organizers

It’s logical to assume that “novel game consoles for the next generation” refers to the only new next-generation consoles appearing this year. As we know, Nintendo has declared that it will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch Pro in 2020 — and the Switch is not really fighting that war anyway. Maybe we will get a surprise, though, as Nvidia is rumored to have a PS5/Xbox Series X killer in the works.

With so many rumors and performance claims spread by fans of both sides, it will be interesting to see how users react to both consoles in action, actually playing and comparing them practically side to side for the first time.

The show‘s other focus is cloud gaming, which will be another very interesting thing. We know that Google keeps evolving Stadia and it feels logical that both Microsoft and Sony may be getting deeper into their respective cloud gaming offerings at TGS as well.

In the meantime, it's still a great time to score a PS4 or Xbox One, as both consoles are frequently on sale ahead of the start of a new generation this fall. By the looks of things, both current consoles will be supported for a long time thanks to the Xbox Series X and PS5 backwards compatibility.