Presidents' Day laptop sale: one of our favorite Chromebooks is $100 off

When it comes to Presidents' Day laptop sales , Best Buy is always among the most generous retailers for discounts. The electronic specialist is known for making significant reductions to a wide variety of laptops during the holiday.

This deal right here is another strong offering, right now you can get the Acer Spin 713 Chromebook for $529 at Best Buy . This deal takes $100 off the 2-in-1 laptop's usual price of $629.

The Acer Spin 713 has been a constant on our best Chromebooks list since its release. At $100 off, courtesy of Best Buy, it's now even easier to recommend. Offering super lengthy battery life, a screen that folds back into a tablet mode, and specs that are up to even intense multi-tasking, it's perfect for students or professionals. View Deal

The big feature of this Chromebook is that it doubles as both a laptop and a tablet, with a screen that completely folds back on itself — which is perfect for making use of the 13.5 inches LCD touchscreen.

Whether you’re watching a movie on a go, or just reading some lecture notes in bed, you’ll be able to do so in comfort with this Chromebook.

In our review , we said it “offers (almost) everything you need in a Chromebook." We were particularly impressed by the Acer Spin 713’s strong battery performance, excellent performance, and its affordability, which thanks to this deal, has just got even better.

We thought it was a particularly strong pick for students or for those needing a new laptop for home learning. Spec-wise it offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD storage drive, so it’s well equipped to handle any multi-tasking you can throw at it.

