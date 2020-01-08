Pokémon Direct January 2020: Start time and how to watch

It's time to take a break from stomping around Galar and watch a new Pokémon Direct airing on Thursday, November 9. Yes, Nintendo (likely with the help of the Pokémon Company), is going to give a whole presentation about Pokémon games.

Nintendo announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday (Nov. 7). Shortly thereafter, Redditors started talking about hopes for Pokémon Home and Pokémon Bank news, as those were announced in May of last year, but are still in limbo.

You can watch the stream here:

Pokemon Direct start time The Jan. 9 2020 Pokemon Direct, the first Nintendo Direct of the year, streams at 9:30am Eastern | 6:30am Pacific | 14:30 in the United Kingdom. It is scheduled to run for approximately 20 minutes.

Of course, since Pokémon Sword and Shield are still fresh in our minds and hearts (admittedly I'm far from done with it myself), there's a chance we'll be getting DLC news. I've also seen theorizing about new evolutions, but that's wilder than a Galar Meowth.

Either way, keep your eyes on the above video to watch the latest news from the wide world of Pokémon.