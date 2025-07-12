I just discovered the original Pokémon series and movies are free to watch — where to stream them now

Last month, I found myself on vacation at a hotel resort that, for some unexplained reason, was playing non-stop episodes of the original Pokémon TV series on the bar televisions.

While I certainly enjoyed bopping out to the earworm theme tune over a few beers — much to my partner’s embarrassment as I belted out every word — mostly I was also overcome with a nostalgia desire to binge-watch the original adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu when I returned home.

I assumed I’d have to search the best streaming services for its current home, or maybe even resort to purchasing each season on Amazon Prime Video, but to my great delight, I just discovered you can watch the classic Pokémon TV show for free on YouTube.

I’m a little behind the curve on this one, but in December 2024, the Pokémon TV channel sprang up and started uploading full episodes to the free-to-watch video-sharing platform.

Naturally, the upload began with season 1, known as Indigo League (which is the season I have the most childhood fondness for), and over the past seven months has slowly been uploading episodes in batches.

Pokémon - I Choose You! | FULL EPISODE 1 | Season 1 - YouTube Watch On

As of writing, you can watch up to episode 34 of the show’s fourth season (Johto League Champions), and there are no signs of the uploads slowing.

If, like me, you spent your childhood obsessed with the smash-hit monster-collecting video games, trading cards and cartoon series, this dose of pure millennial nostalgia might just brighten your summer even further.

And it’s particularly awesome that you can enjoy these episodes for free on YouTube without needing to fork out for a streaming subscription.

I’m not entirely sure when the uploads will stop. The Pokémon series is still ongoing, currently on season 27, comprising more than 1,300 episodes, with newer episodes landing on Netflix.

But frankly, I only need the first half-dozen seasons, as these are the ones I watched in my youth. As long as these are available for free, my inner child is happy.

The Pokémon movies are also streaming free

Pokémon: The First Movie - YouTube Watch On

While I very much enjoyed the TV show as a child, I’m most nostalgic for the original Pokémon movies. Primarily, the creatively titled “Pokémon: The First Movie,” which hit cinemas in the West in the winter of 1999.

In fact, it might just be one of the first movies I ever saw in theatres, it’s certainly the first flick I can remember seeing on the big screen.

You know where I’m going with this: The Pokémon TV channel has also uploaded the very first movie for free this month, letting you enjoy the epic battle between Mew and Mewtwo in all its glory.

Even better, it’s been confirmed that the two subsequent sequels are on the way. Pokémon TV is hosting a series of live watch-along parties, with “Pokémon The Movie 2000” premiering on August 1, and “Pokémon 3: The Movie” debuting on its YouTube channel on September 5.

🎬✨ Pokémon movies arrive on our Pokémon TV YouTube channel!Prepare your snacks and watch the magic unfold in these first three Pokémon cinematic classics! Tune in the first Friday during summer for an exciting adventure with Ash, Pikachu and his friends! 🧢⚡ pic.twitter.com/GevtL96nrnJuly 2, 2025

Our sister site, GamesRadar, reports these movies will only be available for a "limited time," so I suggest watching them as soon as they go live, just in case their stay on YouTube proves to be a short one.

But whether you’ve a fondness for the original TV show, or the feature-length flicks, or perhaps you want to introduce the next generation of Pokémon fans to the franchise, you’ll want to head over to YouTube and start watching now.

Now, if we can get the Digimon, Beyblade and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated shows uploaded to YouTube, I will be able to relive all my favorite childhood cartoons.