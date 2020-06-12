PC Gaming Show 2020 live streams: Start time, schedule and how to watch

PC Gaming Show start time, date The PC Gaming Show kicks off on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. You can catch it on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

E3 might be cancelled this year, but we'll still get to watch the PC Gaming Show 2020 live stream thanks to our friends at PC Gamer. This online only event will once again feature hosts Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward, who will have plenty of exciting new games to show off and developer interviews to dive into.

The PC Gaming Show might not have a physical location this time around, but it still promises a ton of excitement for PC gaming fans. The show looks to showcase more than 50 games, with top developers such as 2K Games, Sega, Tripwire Interactive and Amazon Games in attendance.

Here's everything you need to know about the PC Gaming Show 2020, including how to catch all of the action live.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2020

The PC Gaming Show 2020 will air on Saturday, June 13 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. You can catch the action on PC Gamer's Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

That's not the only big gaming event of the day, either. Immediately following the PC Gaming Show will be the Future Games Show at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Presented by our friends at GamesRadar and hosted by voice acting veterans Nolan North and Emily Rose, this show promises even more big reveals from developers such as Square Enix, Team 17 and more.

PC Gaming Show 2020: What to expect

The PC Gaming Show 2020 promises to show off more than 50 games, including early looks at Surgeon Simulator 2, Torchlight 3 and the latest game from New Blood Interactive. With top developers such as 2K Games, Amazon Games, Dontnod and Sega participating in the show, we should see a healthy mix of big AAA and indie games coming to your PC soon.

Regular hosts Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward will return, though PC Gamer says to also expect celebrity cameos and a "mystery co-host." Intel will also show off a custom PC build inspired by A Total War Saga: Troy.

If past PC Gaming Shows are any indication, we expect this year's installment to be more laid back than your typical E3 event, with casual, deep-dive interviews flanking the big game reveals.

"We're not going to just show people a Zoom call with some video games in it," said PC Gamer global editor-in-chief Evan Lahti in an announcement post. "We want this to be a unique and fun moment for PC gaming."