Persona 4 Golden just hit Steam: How to get it now

We love it when a plan comes together ... early. Persona 4 Golden just made its surprise Steam drop moments before it's expected to be presented formally at the PC Gaming Show 2020. Tweeter Wario64 broke the news.

Yes, the cult classic has finally found a home outside of the PS Vita, with developer Atlus dropping Persona 4 Golden on Steam. Available right now, starting at $19, Persona 4 Golden is a PC-only release, so the Mac-owning JRPG gamers out there will need to get familiar with Boot Camp, or maybe find a Windows 10 machine from our best laptops list.

The best PC games to play now

Everything we know about PS5

Persona 4 Golden takes place in the quiet Japanese town Indaba, where you're the new kid in town making friends amidst a creepy phenomenon where mysterious deaths are linked to TV broadcasts and foggy weather.

Personally, I've been waiting years for the critically beloved P4G to land on a platform outside of the Vita, which became too expensive to buy on the secondhand market for just one game. If it's anything like Persona 5 Royal, which I'm currently at 117 hours into, the wait will have been well worth it.

There's also a Digital Deluxe Edition that costs $25, and packs a digital art book and soundtrack.

As Atlus notes in the above trailer, P4G on Steam features remastered HD graphics and both English and Japanese audio.

Atlus is hot off the heels of the Persona 5 Royal release, and that game gives Persona fans who have yet to play P4G an idea of what to expect. The 'Golden' version of the Japanese RPG Persona 4 packs a lot of new content and characters. Redditors claim P4G took between 69 to 100 hours to complete.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go buy and download Persona 4 Golden, while I watch the rest of the PG Gaming Show.