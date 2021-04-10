This Optimus Prime transforms via voice for $700 — and we want one now

Hasbro has finally taken the hard, finger-straining work out of playing with Transformers by introducing a $700 Optimus Prime figure that can transform all on its own.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

At that price this toy (sorry, Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot - Collectors Edition) seems aimed primarily at older fans with money to burn, and those who do will get a full-on pint-sized robot built by Robosen Robotics in collaboration with Hasbro.

Designed to stand 19 inches tall when not in truck mode, this model of Prime reportedly incorporates more than 5,000 components, including 60 microchips and 27 servo motors that let it transform back and forth.

Built-in speakers and microphones enable it to blast out classic sound effects and respond to voice commands, including the classic "Roll out!"

(Image credit: Robosen Robotics)

The model can also be paired with an app and controlled remotely via your phone, with an option to record movements and program them in for later use. Hasbro expects it to go on sale August 2, and eager fans can pre-order it now via the Hasbro website.