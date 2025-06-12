Barbie just got an AI glow-up — here’s what Mattel and OpenAI are building next

Mattel, the company behind beloved toys like Barbie, is partnering with OpenAI to bring AI to the toy aisle before the end of the year.



In a new collaboration announced this week, Mattel confirmed it will use OpenAI’s generative models, including ChatGPT Enterprise, to create “smart play experiences” designed for kids.

While the companies haven’t revealed exactly what they’re building, both physical toys and digital companions are on the table.

This marks a major shift for one of the world’s most iconic toy makers, and a sign of how quickly AI is moving away screens, keyboards and work apps to childhood playrooms.

AI meets Barbie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattel says it’s committed to building age-appropriate, safe and privacy-conscious AI features. Think: dolls that can carry on dynamic conversations, Hot Wheels sets with real-time coaching or Uno games that react to your strategy.



While those examples are speculative, the company confirmed that its first product will launch by the end of 2025. Before the holidays? That's anyone's guess.

“Mattel gets access to advanced AI tools to enable productivity, creativity, and transformation at scale,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

The two companies also say the tools will help ideate and design new toys internally — with ChatGPT Enterprise already in use across product development and storytelling teams.



But the real spotlight is on what kids and families will be able to experience firsthand.

Why now?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Mattel is no stranger to reinvention. After the explosive success of the 'Barbie' movie and users exploring ChatGPT-4o image generation to turn themselves into action figures, the growing portoflio of digital content means the brand is now doubling down on future-forward tech.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OpenAI partnership gives it a competitive edge as more toy makers explore interactive, AI-enabled play.

As reported by Bloomberg, Josh Silverman, Mattel’s chief franchise officer, says the company hasn’t licensed its IP to OpenAI. This means, the brands are still tightly controlled, but he hinted that a range of physical and digital offerings are in development.

Final thoughts

Expect more news ahead of the holiday season regarding the rollout of this much-anticipated toy.



And if Mattel delivers on its promise, we could be entering a new era of AI toys — where Barbie is more than a doll, but perhaps talking and listening, too.