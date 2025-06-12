Recommended reading

Barbie just got an AI glow-up — here’s what Mattel and OpenAI are building next

News
By published

We might see a new AI powered toy by the end of this year

Barbie and Sam Altman
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mattel, the company behind beloved toys like Barbie, is partnering with OpenAI to bring AI to the toy aisle before the end of the year.

In a new collaboration announced this week, Mattel confirmed it will use OpenAI’s generative models, including ChatGPT Enterprise, to create “smart play experiences” designed for kids.

While the companies haven’t revealed exactly what they’re building, both physical toys and digital companions are on the table.

This marks a major shift for one of the world’s most iconic toy makers, and a sign of how quickly AI is moving away screens, keyboards and work apps to childhood playrooms.

AI meets Barbie

Sam Altman of OpenAI

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattel says it’s committed to building age-appropriate, safe and privacy-conscious AI features. Think: dolls that can carry on dynamic conversations, Hot Wheels sets with real-time coaching or Uno games that react to your strategy.

While those examples are speculative, the company confirmed that its first product will launch by the end of 2025. Before the holidays? That's anyone's guess.

“Mattel gets access to advanced AI tools to enable productivity, creativity, and transformation at scale,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

The two companies also say the tools will help ideate and design new toys internally — with ChatGPT Enterprise already in use across product development and storytelling teams.

But the real spotlight is on what kids and families will be able to experience firsthand.

Why now?

Image of Barbie and Ken in car

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Mattel is no stranger to reinvention. After the explosive success of the 'Barbie' movie and users exploring ChatGPT-4o image generation to turn themselves into action figures, the growing portoflio of digital content means the brand is now doubling down on future-forward tech.

The OpenAI partnership gives it a competitive edge as more toy makers explore interactive, AI-enabled play.

As reported by Bloomberg, Josh Silverman, Mattel’s chief franchise officer, says the company hasn’t licensed its IP to OpenAI. This means, the brands are still tightly controlled, but he hinted that a range of physical and digital offerings are in development.

Final thoughts

Expect more news ahead of the holiday season regarding the rollout of this much-anticipated toy.

And if Mattel delivers on its promise, we could be entering a new era of AI toys — where Barbie is more than a doll, but perhaps talking and listening, too.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

