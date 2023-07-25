OnePlus Open leaker just revealed key details — design, camera, colors and more

More details are coming to light for the new OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable phone.

According to leaker Max Jambor, the design of the OnePlus Open will share an aspect ratio with parent company Oppo's latest foldable. That would be the Oppo Find N2, a foldable device that is only available to consumers in China.

What does this mean for you? A Google Pixel Fold-style body that's short and wide, rather than a tall and skinny Galaxy Z Fold 5 look.

So... OnePlus Open! Is it any good? yesCan it compete with others? yesDoes it look good? yes, if you like big camsPeriscope cam? Yesssssssssss (3x)Form factor? Like OPPO Find N2Launch? August 29.Colors? Black&GreenPrice? 🤫 (for now)What else?July 21, 2023 See more

Jambor is the latest leaker to say that there will be a 3x periscope camera lens on the foldable OnePlus device. This backs up previously leaked press images of the OnePlus 12, which seemed to show it would get a periscope lens, too.

The OnePlus Open is rumored to be officially launched on August 29th, nearly four months before the expected launch of the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus Open will come in black and green color options according to the tweet, though pricing has not been rumored yet.

OnePlus Open: What we know

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speculation about a foldable phone from OnePlus has circulated for some time. Earlier unconfirmed reports stated the rumored OnePlus Open would come equipped with an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz cover display when folded.

More details on the specs and features of the OnePlus Open will likely be revealed as its launch date draws nearer later this summer. But looking to the Oppo Find N2 may give us some more clues about the specifications of the foldable device.

Oppo owns OnePlus, so the two manufacturers may have shared components, or design information to enter the foldable market with a brand that has some recognition in the Western market. This information could extend to the hinge, camera or display, as the tweet suggests.

Overall, the OnePlus Open is shaping up to be an exciting candidate for our best foldable phones list. With its periscope camera and folding display akin to the Find N2, the Open could become a popular alternative for Android users looking for a foldable device who aren't convinced by a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Google Pixel Fold.