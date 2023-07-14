OnePlus Open foldable could arrive in August to fight Galaxy Z Fold 5

Launch dates for the OnePlus Open foldable and OnePlus 12 have both been leaked by Max Jambor, telling us to expect both phones before the end of the year.

In an article from Smartprix, Jambor reveals that the first ever OnePlus foldable is slated for a launch on August 29. Meanwhile the OnePlus 12, Jambor tells us in a separate tweet, will arrive this December, at least in China. This matches with OnePlus' recent launch timings where the phones arrive in its home market first, and then globally a few months later in the new year.

There's not been a huge amount of information, official or otherwise, for the OnePlus 12 yet. But it should be a great device based on OnePlus' history, with the latest OnePlus 11 being one of the best phones on the market right now.

With the OnePlus 12's signature upgrades looking to be a periscope telephoto camera and 150W charging, there's a chance of OnePlus reaching an even higher spot on the leaderboard. Adding this feature, and hopefully some other enhancements, would allow it to challenge the expected Google Pixel 8, iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 phones for overall quality and value for money.

Things are a little more uncertain with the OnePlus foldable (possibly called the Open but previous known as the OnePlus V Fold). OnePlus hasn't made a foldable yet, but given how well its stablemate Oppo has done with the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, OnePlus hopefully has all the help it needs to make a good one.

OnePlus confirmed a foldable phone was coming back in February but didn't elaborate further. Later rumors have suggested it'll use a huge 8-inch inner display and powerful Hasselblad-tuned cameras, which should put it in a good position to take on the Google Pixel Fold and incoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for the top spots on our best foldable phones guide.