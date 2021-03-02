OnePlus 9 leak just revealed pre-order date and colors — and free gifts

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for pre-order on March 23 and will ship with true wireless earbuds.

That's according to reliable leaker Evan Blass, who has revealed that early buyers of the forthcoming phones will get one of two versions of the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds. Blass said those buying the OnePlus 9 will get a regular set of Buds Z, with OnePlus 9 Pro customers receiving the colorful Steven Harrington Edition.

If true — and Blass is usually right on these things — that'll mean OnePlus 9 buyers getting either $50 or $60 respectively worth of true wireless audio kit with their phones.

Blass also said pre-orders for the new models will start on March 23. That sounds about right, given what we know so far about the OnePlus 9 range.

Yesterday, the company's CEO Pete Lau tweeted that we should be ready for an announcement on March 8; we're expecting that to be when the date for the launch event is revealed, likely to take place on March 15. The pre-orders would then start eight days after the launch event.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

And the leaks are coming thick and fast as those dates approach.

Another source, spotted by PhoneArena, claimed to have discovered the OnePlus 9 range's color options, complete with exclusive shades for Verizon customers.

The leak from oxygenupdater.com lists eight colors spread across the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The standard OnePlus 9 model would come in Arctic Sky, Astral Black and Winter Mist flavors, with T Mobile customers getting the latter two of those. Verizon users, in contrast, would be able to pick from Gloss Black and Gloss gradient purple.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, meanwhile, will seemingly be available in Stellar Black, Forest Green and Morning Mist hues, with T Mobile customers getting the Morning Mist option only.

We're expecting the OnePlus 9 phones to bring with them upgrades over the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T, notably access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, potentially a flatter display on the Pro model, and access to cameras made in conjunction with Hasselblad; again on the Pro handset. New camera modes are also expected, though it's not looking too likely that sweeping changes will be made on the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to launch alongside the budget OnePlus 9R and the long-awaited OnePlus Watch. But neither of the leaks mentions the other two devices, beyond Blass' observation that if they do arrive at the same time, they won't be eligible for the pre-order gifts.

We'll find out either way very soon, so keep checking back for more details as we have them.