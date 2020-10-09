OnePlus 8T design tease reveals how it beats Galaxy S20 FE

The OnePlus 8T's newest teaser has shown one major area where it could beat the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and that's build quality.

A new forum post from company CEO Peta Lau and YouTube video explain how OnePlus' designers toiled away on the seven-layered back design which allows the phone to have its unique shiny blue/green color.

This color, named Aquamarine Green, is specified in the post, with it sounding like this is the only one to use the new gloss finish. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro both used matte textured glass, so perhaps we will see this style return on the other color options OnePlus offers, assuming there is a choice.

Lau's post also claims that despite the new back glass being glossy, it will still resist fingerprints. Smudges left in the course of everyday use can be a nightmare for a smartphone's looks, particularly for those with gloss finishes, so let's hope Lau's right.

In the image we also get a look at the phone's rectangular rear camera block. We're expecting this to contain a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, although there's been no official teaser from OnePlus talking about this yet.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Samsung's recently released Galaxy S20 FE will be competing with the onePlus 8T when it launches, and we expect both phones to have a similar price point. However, the Galaxy S20 FE uses a plastic back, which while cheaper and lighter makes the phone feel a lot cheaper to hold. This gives OnePlus' new handset an advantage to perceived quality, even if the actual features tell a different story.

We have already been told by OnePlus what some of the 8T's features will be. One of the most exciting will be its 65W charging ability , letting it charge to full in under 40 minutes. There's also going to be a 120Hz 6.55-inch display, a boost to the OnePlus 8's 90Hz panel.

At the end of the post, Lau reminds readers that the OnePlus 8T launch takes place on October 14. If you're not distracted by the barrage of deals coming your way for Amazon Prime Day, you can watch the event live on OnePlus' website or YouTube channel.