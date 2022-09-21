OnePlus 11 Pro specs just leaked — here’s what we know

We are hoping that the OnePlus 11 Pro will launch by the end of the year, but for now, we can settle for knowing what the phone has under the glass.

In an exclusive, 91mobiles (opens in new tab) received leaked specs from tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (opens in new tab). Hemmerstoffer was also the one who recently provided renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro via SmartPrix (opens in new tab).

While everything is just rumored until confirmed by OnePlus, the specs provided by Hemmerstoffer are a fairly comprehensive list. Among the biggest leaked specs is the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which early rumors had suggested could happen.

Qualcomm’s next-generation silicon could even outperform the A16 bionic chipset featured on the iPhone 14 Pro based on recent buzz.

OnePlus 11 Pro: Leaked camera specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

Aside from the chipset, the biggest news is that the OnePlus 11 Pro chould feature three cameras in the back, as indicated in the leaked renders of the handset and as featured on the OnePlus 10 Pro (though in a different arrangement).

These cameras will allegedly be a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP telephoto with a 2x zoom. There could also be a 16MP punchout selfie camera on the front. We found it odd that the megapixel counts for the main and ultrawide sensors are flipped from their One Plus 10 Pro counterparts, but at this time we are assuming it is not a typo.

These specs differ from the expectations we had for the phone prior to this leak — though it’s not all bad. Notably, the telephoto lens takes a step forward (more megapixels) while also taking a step back (less zoom).

The selfie camera also seems to take a significant step back by dropping from the 32MP sensor on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it remains to be how the rumored Hasselblad setup fairs in actual testing. Megapixels are not everything.

Other leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus display looks set not to reinvent the wheel with the 11 Pro. It is said to feature the same 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The punchout selfie camera reportedly remains as well. The display is expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

While the battery is rumored to be the same 5,000 mAh as the OnePlus 10 Pro, the fast charging looks to get a serious upgrade. The OnePlus 11 Pro looks could bring 100W fast charging to the flagship phone. OnePlus 10 Pro users already can charge their phone in 30 minutes with the 65W charger, but this is still a significant upgrade if it pans out.

Finally, while the OnePlus 11 Pro allegedly starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, we are now anticipating an upgrade on that front. The rumored specs suggest that the phone will be available in a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, which is a step up from the 12GB RAM cap on the 10 Pro.

OnePlus 11 Pro outlook

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

At least based on the leaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro feels like a small step forward, but with notable changes. The increased fast charging is a step up for sure, but it may not be a relatively massive leap given the excellent fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the increased RAM and updated Snapdragon chipset should be noticeable performance boosts.

The real question will be how the cameras shake out. These rumored specs indicate a decent shakeup on that front and the loss of zoom in the telephoto combined with a smaller selfie camera sensor feels like a notable downgrade. Stay tuned to our latest OnePlus 11 Pro rumors to see if these leaked specs hold true.