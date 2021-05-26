Nissan is letting you lease a Leaf electric car for 99 cents — really

Burger King is currently offering a buy-one-get-one for a dollar Whopper deal, and not to be outdone, a Nissan dealership in Springfield, Virginia is doing the same with a Titan pickup truck and a Leaf EV. Hart Nissan in Springfield, Virginia is allowing Titan and Titan XD buyers to pick the Leaf of their choice to lease for less than a dollar.

The deal has buyers choosing between a Titan or Titan XD, upon which they have the option to lease a Leaf EV of their choice for just 99 cents. The deal at Hart Spectrum is good until June 1.

Automotive writer and North American Car of the Year jury member Dan Carney spread word about this offer on Twitter after he heard it on the radio. Car and Driver dug deeper into it and learned that the deal applies to the purchase of a 2020 or 2021 Titan or Titan XD and includes a two-year, 10,000 miles/year lease of a Leaf. According to the publication , “There are no monthly fees, either, and customers will still be eligible for the federal EV tax credit.”

As of right now, Hart Nissan has a total of 23 Titans and Titan XDs in the SV, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve trim levels in its online inventory. Prices range from a low of $42,242 to a high of $66,580. Nissan substantially updated the Titan lineup for the 2020 model year by giving it a cosmetic refresh, as well as a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen, new nine-speed automatic transmission, and the Safety Shield 360 suite of features, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, and more.

Hart Nissan currently has five Leaf EVs in stock. One is a 2020, the rest are 2021s. All of them are Plus models. Introduced for the 2019 model year , the Leaf Plus has a more powerful 160-kW electric motor and larger 62-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. That combination adds up to 214 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. The base S Plus model has the highest potential driving range of 226 miles . Its better-equipped siblings are capable of covering up to 215 miles on a full charge.