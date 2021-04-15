Nintendo Switch is getting a ton of new indie games — check out the trailers

Nintendo just wrapped up another new exciting Indie World Showcase, during which it debuted over 20 indie titles that will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch. In addition to some surprises in the form of upcoming releases, there were some larger announcements as well that caught the attention of viewers. These include Night School's reveal of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and Konami’s GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon.

There was a wide variety of different games shown off during the presentation, and below is a list of all the games shown.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Night School Studio's follow-up to its cult hit Oxenfree is an exciting new entry in the same universe as the original game. It takes five years after the events of the first title, following protagonist Riley as she returns to her hometown of Camena. This time, Riley must get to the bottom of a radio frequency being broadcast across town that's causing a litany of problems. Lost Signals is set to debut on Switch later this year.

Fez

While not a new game, this is a cult classic 2D and 3D puzzle platformer that finds players wracking their brains to navigate a world teeming with life. Plus, there's the whole "controlling space and time" thing.

OlliOlli World

Roll7's whimsical skateboarding series returns with a much larger playground than ever before in OlliOlli World. While it retains the same kind of skateboarding action you're likely used to from the earlier games in the series, this time the stakes are higher with larger environments, more places to skate, and plenty of other secrets. It's set to release this winter, though there doesn't appear to be a concrete date at this point.

Road 96

DigixArt hits the road with this narrative-centric adventure game that takes on the road movie genre. There are "thousands" of different story branches that lead to a variety of unique storylines to navigate. The choices you make will cement different characters cross your path, and as you make your way through Road 96, your story itself will change. You can take your own road trip when the game debuts later this year.

Cris Tales

This JRPG is all about controlling time, as it shows a particular scene in the past, present, and future. It's an homage to the role-playing games of the past, and its hand-drawn art style is beautiful and endearing. It's finally exiting its development stage for a summer release on July 20.

House of the Dead: Remake

The cult favorite rail shooter is making its triumphant return for Nintendo Switch later this year. It'll feature improved graphics, additional gameplay challenges, and multiplayer action that you can enjoy with others.

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon

Konami is reviving a classic hack-and-slash property from the annals of its gaming history. It's set to feature hand-drawn graphics as it takes players through a dark fantasy version of Japan with plenty of swordplay that seems clear that it won't be for the faint of heart. It's set to debut in 2022.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adventure is a brand new entry from Tribute Games and Dotemu that reunites the pizza-loving heroes in a half-shell. Shredder's Revenge is a love letter to the golden days of arcade gaming and a raucous four-player beat-'em-up that's headed to Nintendo Switch later in 2021.

Last Stop

Annapurna's latest is a third-person adventure set in modern-day London. Developer Variable State sets up a thrilling supernatural story that unites three strangers to get to the bottom of a strange mystery. It's set to release in July.

Hindsight

Annapurna's also working on another adventure that couldn't be more different than Last Stop. This tender story is from developer Joel McDonald and follows an older woman who looks back on her life and the family and friends that have made it important. It's set to release later this year.

The Longing

German developer Studio Seufz has introduced a new game about a servant who must wait 400 days for his beloved King to wake up. Interestingly, the game is played in real time. You'll need to complete a variety of tasks while waiting for the King to wake up, but what will happen then? The Longing is out today.

Aerial Knight's Never Yield

Developer Aerial Knight presents a vision of Detroit that looks much more like a neon-drenched version of Tokyo. You're a runner named Wally who sails through the city stringing together some very cool moves along to a thumping set of beats. The game is set for a full debut on May 19 and a demo is out now.

Aztech Forgotten Gods

Mexican developer Lienzo brings this 3D action title that takes inspiration from Aztec mythology. Your arm is your upgradeable weapon as you explore a Mesoamerican environment full of intriguing sights and sounds. It's due out this fall.

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension

Draw Me A Pixel presents a point-and-click adventure game with plenty of humor to spare. It's an experimental offering with plenty of puzzles to solve that'll be on Switch later this year.

Skul: The Hero Slayer

South Korean developer SouthPAW Games brings a 2D roguelite with intriguing mechanics. You can play as a skull with the option of transforming into over 90 different classes by switching his head out. It'll hit the Switch this summer.

Art of Rally

Funselektor Labs' new stylized racing game is a fun rally adventure for arcade fans. It's coming out this summer.

Beasts of Maravilla Island

Banana Bird Studios brings us a 3D adventure that follows a wildlife photographer who takes photos of creatures all across Maravilla Island. You can expect it to debut this June.

KeyWe

Stonewheat & Sons' adorable postal puzzle games follows two little kiwi birds. It's headed to Switch this August.

Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights

This 2D action RPG from Binary Haze Interactive is a dark fantasy with plenty in common with Dark Souls. It'll be hitting the Switch on June 21.

Weaving Tides

Follow the Features has crafted an intriguing adventure that features a woven landscape that finds players exploring dungeons. It's set to debut on Switch in May.

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective

This hidden object puzzler from Darjeeling stemmed from a popular kids' book series, and now it's coming to Nintendo Switch.