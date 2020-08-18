Nintendo Indie World August 2020: Start time and how to watch

If you're wondering what to play next on your Nintendo Switch, the big N has you covered. The company's latest Indie World showcase is kicking off today (August 18), promising a new look at exciting indie games coming to Nintendo's hybrid games machine.

While it's not quite a full-on Nintendo Direct, the company's Indie World showcases tend to show off a fair amount of notable indies coming to Switch, from world premieres to ports of beloved games from other platforms.

The most recent Nintendo Indie World took place back in March, and saw the reveal of such titles as Exit the Gungeon, The Last Campfire, Blue Fire and I Am Dead. So while you won't see any big Mario or Zelda reveals, you will see a lot of cool smaller games that you'll be able to play on your Switch and Switch Lite in the near future.

The best Nintendo Switch games to play now

What we know about Nintendo Switch 2

How to watch Nintendo Indie World

Nintendo Indie World will kick off on August 18 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can follow along with the livestream in the embedded video below:

The showcase will run for approximately 20 minutes, so set your expectations accordingly. The Nintendo Switch has already become an indie powerhouse over the years thanks to titles such as Cuphead, Celeste and Undertale, and we look forward to seeing what's next in today's presentation.