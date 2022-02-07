Newcastle United vs Everton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Newcastle United vs Everton live stream will feature plenty of new faces. Newcastle United could give three new signings their debut, while Frank Lampard will take charge of Everton for the first time in the Premier League. It’s an important fixture for both teams.

Newcastle United vs Everton live stream, date, time, channels The Newcastle United vs Everton live stream takes place Tuesday, February 8.

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Newcastle United’s new owners definitely splashed the cash in the January transfer market. A £92m spend brought five players to the club: Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes. While Tripper and Wood have already featured for the Magpies, Target, Burn and Guimaraes are all in contention to make their debuts here.

Guimaraes is definitely the most exciting of Newcastle’s new signings. The 24-year-old Brazilian international has signed from Lyon and is expected to address the side’s chronic inability to keep hold of the ball. Burn and Target also fix significant weaknesses in Newcastle’s backline, which to date is the second most porous in the league, with only Norwich City conceding more goals.

These new signings, alongside an unexpected away win at Elland Road last time out, have given the Toon Army a real spring in their step. The club’s chances of Premier League survival still look extremely ropey, but at least manager Eddie Howe has been given some badly needed extra ammunition for the second half of the season.

A win here would be significant not just because it would see the North-Eastern club move out of the relegation zone (albeit only temporarily if Norwich beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday), but because it would also drag Everton further into the mix. A win would put Newcastle just a single point behind Everton, and would surely have the Merseyside club sweating.

For this reason, new Everton manager Frank Lampard must make an instant impact in his first Premier League game in charge of the club. The so-called “new manager bounce” was already on display in the side’s 4-1 FA Cup demolition of Brentford at the weekend, but now Lampard is tasked with translating that performance into success in the league.

Everton badly need an upturn in form. The side have won one of their last 12 league matches, and as a result, have subsequently slid down the table to 16th. This disastrous run cost former manager Rafa Benitez his job and could see Everton suffer their first-ever EPL relegation if Lampard can’t turn things around.

The Toffees have also been pretty active in the winter transfer market, making five signings themselves. Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek were signed on deadline day, from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively, and both could make their Everton debut against Newcastle.

This is certainly a match that neither side can afford to lose, but neither will be happy with a draw, either. It should be an intense match, with the winner taking a sizeable leap towards Premier League safety.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Who will come out on top here? Find out by watching the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle United vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Newcastle United vs Everton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.