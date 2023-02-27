New The Mandalorian season 3 trailer has Baby Yoda squealing in delight

If you're ready to watch The Mandalorian season 3, we're guessing you're already feeling the vibes that Baby Yoda/Grogu is giving off in this new trailer. The below 45-second spot, which was posted yesterday (Feb. 26), basically teases the whole new world and familiar stakes that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his little green friend are up against.

The clip, titled "Who We Are" has Mando narrating, "Being a Mandalorian is not just learning about how to fight. The creed is how we survived." Said creed, for those who forget, include the rule that Mandalorians cannot take their helmets off (something Din has done twice).

And that's when we see Grogu use The Force to knock a foe down. Watch it here:

Djarin continues, rhetorically asking "Without the creed, what are we?" That's when someone says, "This is the way," before Grogu squeals out a little bit of positive energy and Djarin warns, "Hang on, kid."

Then, the new N-1 cruiser ship that Mando and Grogu acquired in The Book of Boba Fett is seen soaring in space above unnamed cities. We then see a wide shot of a verdant green planet, which has a dome-covered city, and a ship that some (opens in new tab) believe to belong to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Analysis: The stakes are rising for The Mandalorian season 3

The story of The Mandalorian season 3 appears to revolve around two things: Din Djarin's redemption story on Mandalore and a larger threat to the forces of good. These two stories, of course, will become closely entwined.

It's unclear if Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is the major threat again, but the shots from the armory suggest that Bo-Katan isn't (at least at some points) at odds with Din Djarin. Of course, she wants to get the Darksaber that Mando earned in battle, but that's more of a side quest, right?

Right now, it feels as if the fate of Mandalore, and figuring out who would be best to lead the planet, is the main topic at hand. Because once the leadership is established, then Din can get his forgiveness through them.

The Mandalorian returns on Wednesday (March 1) on Disney Plus, and we've got a complete The Mandalorian season 3 catch-up guide if you need it.