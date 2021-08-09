New Spider-Man: No Way Home merch and art shows Doctor Strange inspired suit, teases cult of Mysterio

A fresh batch of official Spider-Man: No Way Home merchandise and promotional artwork has surfaced online. These give us our best look yet at Spidey’s new suit as well as giving us a few clues that Mysterio may have some form of presence in the third entry in the MCU set trilogy.

A range of toys previously confirmed that Spider-Man will have multiple new suits in No Way Home. Now we’ve got an even better look at one of these outfits thanks to a t-shirt that is currently listed on Amazon. The shirt features a large message, "MAGIC WITH A THIWHIP!!" and features Spider-Man firing off a web that appears to be integrated with one of Doctor Strange’s portals.

The artwork was also spotted by a Twitter account dedicated to updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While we already knew that Doctor Strange is set to make an appearance in No Way Home, this artwork clearly implies that Spider-Man will be getting a serious upgrade from the powerful sorcerer supreme. Another piece of artwork shows off Strange’s iconic rune iconic with the Spider-Man logo in the middle.

New #SpiderManNoWayHome promotional art confirms that Spider-Man will be using his powers in combination with magic learned from #DoctorStrange!

Further artwork has also teased what appears to be a cult dedicated to Mysterio. Quentin Beck's distinctive fish-bowl helmet can be seen surrounded by the text "we believe Mysterio."

While the trickster appeared to die at the end of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, these pieces of artwork suggest that he’s still got plenty of followers trying to continue his work.

This is likely because Beck unmasked Spider-Man at the end of Far From Home, and accused Parker of turning on him killing him in footage shared with the press. So, the fallout of that will presumably be a major plot point in No Way Home, especially if authorities believe Mysterio.

In fact, there is even fan speculation that Mysterio actually faked his own death. That definitely sounds like something the crafty villain would do, after all his whole gimmick is distorting reality.

Mysterio promo art for no way home

Fans are also eagerly hoping that former Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return in No Way Home. Unfortunately, these latest pieces of promotion material don’t confirm anything on that front. It seems like Sony and Disney are saving that reveal for a trailer, if it's to happen at all.

Speaking of which, despite plenty of details leaking out in merchandise, set images, and official artwork, an actual trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home still hasn’t been released. At this rate, we'd expect a trailer to accompany Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, due on September 3, 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled for premiere in theaters on December 17. It will directly lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is due out March 25, 2022.