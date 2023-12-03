New on Paramount Plus in December 2023 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Looking for something to watch? There are tons of shows and movies that are new on Paramount Plus in December 2023. All of the new content that's hitting the streaming service is debuting right in the middle of the holidays as 2023 comes to a close, delivering more original Paramount films and TV shows, classic films, dramas, and much more for your viewing pleasure.
This month introduces Thriller 40, a documentary exploring Michael Jackson's legendary album Thriller and the journey Jackson embarked on to put it out to the public. It includes never-before-seen footage, interviews with musicians and celebrities, and a look at how the musical landscape changed after the King of Pop released the life-changing work.
Also coming this month is the premiere of Baby Shark's Big Movie, an adorable adventure that follows kids' favorite animated shark as he grapples with a nefarious pop star named Stariana who's bent on stealing his singing talent forever.
Here's everything new on Paramount Plus in December 2023, beginning with our top picks.
Thriller 40
Explore the King of Pop's magnum opus with Thriller 40, a documentary that celebrates four decades since the release of Thriller and takes fans on a nostalgic journey through its groundbreaking inception. With exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews, it delves into the making of the iconic album and its revolutionary short films that transformed the music video landscape forever. It also features interviews and commentary from stars like Usher, Mary J. Blige, Will.I.Am, Mark Ronson, and Misty Copeland as well as a celebration of Jackson as an artist.
Premieres Dec. 1 on Paramount Plus
Baby Shark's Big Movie
This one's specifically for the kids, but the whole family can join in. After Baby Shark's (Kimiko Glenn) family moves from the beloved Carnivore Cove to the bustling metropolis, our finned hero faces his biggest challenge yet: life in the big city without his best friend, William (Luke Youngblood). But the waters get even rougher when Baby Shark encounters Stariana (Ashley Tisdale), a nefarious pop starfish with a diabolical plan to steal Baby Shark's magical singing talent and rule the underwater music world.
Premieres Dec. 8 on Paramount Plus
Finestkind
Starring Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones, Finestkind plunges into the treacherous waters of the Massachusetts commercial fishing industry. There, two estranged brothers are reunited under the harshest of circumstances. As they grapple with financial hardships, the brothers turn to a notorious Boston crime syndicate for help, unwittingly entangling themselves in a dangerous world they know nothing about. Inspired by director Brian Helgeland's real-life experiences aboard a scallop boat, this crime drama captures the essence of survival and how tight family can truly be.
Premieres Dec. 15 on Paramount Plus
11/1: Ink Master (Season 15) premiere
11/5: Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere
11/7: De La Calle premiere
11/7: FBI True (Season 4) premiere
11/9: Colin From Accounts premiere
11/10: The Curse* premiere
11/14: JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere
11/22: Good Burger 2 premiere
November 1
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
November 3
Let's Make a Deal Primetime**
November 6
The Eternal Memory
November 12
Assassin Club
November 14
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
November 15
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
November 16
Ghosts UK (Season 1)**
November 21
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
November 22
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
November 28
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
November 1
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux*
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport*
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet*
Boomerang*
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man*
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World*
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You*
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society*
Mistletoe Ranch*
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza*
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs*
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas*
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks*
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears* (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective*
The Color Purple
The Counselor*
The Crying Game*
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)*
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz*
The Woman in Red*
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful*
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street*
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally*
Wolves of War*
November 9
Lucky Number Slevin
Miracles Across 125th Street
November 14
The Accused
November 15
Dead Shot*
The Crusades*
November 23
Southpaw*
November 27
The Lesson*
November 28
Earth Mama*
*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers.
11/4: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Rutgers*
11/4: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Georgia*
11/4: SEC on CBS – LSU @ Alabama*
11/5: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
11/5: Rockwool Italy Sail Grand Prix*
11/5: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City
11/7-11/8: UEFA Champions League Matchday 4
11/7: UEFA Champions League – AC Milan vs. PSG
11/8: UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Sevilla
11/9: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 4
11/9: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 4
11/11: SEC on CBS*
11/11: 2023 NWSL Championship Game*
11/12: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)
11/12: Courage in Sports: Grid Iron Greatness*
11/12: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma
11/16 & 11/20: Concacaf Nations League – Costa Rica vs. Panama
11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Honduras vs. Mexico
11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Jamaica vs. Canada
11/18: WCRA Rodeo Carolina*
11/18: SEC on CBS
11/19: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
11/19: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Manchester City
11/23: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
11/24: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Nebraska*
11/24: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Arkansas*
11/25: SEC on CBS*
11/26: NFL ON CBS Week 12 Doubleheader (check local listings)
11/26: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter
11/28-11/29: UEFA Champions League – Destination Miami (Matchday 5)
11/28: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Newcastle United
11/29: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Napoli
Throughout November: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout November: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Throughout November: Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers
Throughout November: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout November: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout November: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout November: Combate Global competition
Throughout November: AFC Champions League competition
Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
