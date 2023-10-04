New on Hulu in October 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

Believe it or not, we only have a few months of the year left to go. With fall’s arrival, there’s a fresh slate of movies and TV shows that are new on Hulu in October 2023. Hulu is rife with a great mix of new original films and series to tune into throughout the month.

October’s selection features the Hulu original movies Appendage as well as The Mill, both of which look quite terrifying in completely different ways. You can also check out the new original series Living for the Dead, which shines a light on some of the country’s most haunted locations. And if you’re not feeling all of that, you can crack open a cold Puppers and get some laughs in with season 2 of Letterkenny spinoff Shoresy.

Read on to see what you and the whole family can shriek over on Hulu this October 2023.

New on Hulu in October 2023: Top picks

Appendage

This spine-tingling Hulu original follows Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a budding fashion designer who, beneath the glitz and glamor, finds herself struggling with her own insecurities. Her inner demons soon materialize as the "Appendage", an entity that thrives on her deepest fears, driving her to the brink of madness. As the Appendage continues to grow, it saps more of Hannah's health while manifesting some of her worst fears and forcing her to live through them -- and we don't mean missing out on Taylor Swift tickets.

Premieres Oct. 2 on Hulu

The Mill

Need some dystopian fiction in your life, or are you good with living it on the daily? Get your fix with Hulu's sci-fi thriller The Mill. In this hyper-capitalistic rendition of the U.S., we meet Joe (Lil Rel Howery), an ambitious executive at a behemoth corporation called Mallard. His world is upended when he finds himself in an open-air prison overshadowed by a grim, ancient grist mill. With no idea how he got there, Joe races to break free before his son is born. While looking for a way out, he happens upon a slew of revelations about Mallard and the bizarre situation he finds himself in.

Premieres Oct. 9 on Hulu

Goosebumps

Goosebumps is back … with a vengeance. This reboot of the classic horror series from R.L. Stine is making its Hulu debut with five full episodes to get you started. It’s taking a decidedly different path than its predecessor, as it won’t be an anthology series anymore, but instead a new adventure that follows five high schoolers who unwittingly unleash supernatural forces upon their entire town. It’s all par for the course when it comes to spooky TV as the group unravels secrets about their parents and where they live as well as a host of other mysteries. And at the end of it all is a race against the clock as they desperately try to protect their home, family, and friends from the forces of evil. How’s it related to the old Goosebumps world? Slappy the Dummy is the only O.G. set to make an appearance so far, but we’re sure there are more surprises to come.

Premieres Oct. 13 on Hulu

Living for the Dead

If you don't want to be scared but want to see others being spooked, this one is for you. Produced by Kristen Stewart, Living for the Dead is equal parts spine-chilling and heartwarming. Journey alongside a vibrant team of five queer ghost hunters as they explore America's most haunted locales, shedding light on untold stories of the overlooked and misunderstood spirits that can be found there. Beyond the eerie encounters, the series captures the team's mission to bridge the gap between the living and the dead. healing souls and offering solace. It's also quite funny at times, because if you're dealing in death, you've got to be able to laugh about it sometimes.

Premieres Oct. 18 on Hulu

Shoresy season 2

Step back onto the ice with Shoresy, the spinoff of Canadian sitcom Letterkenny that follows the titular foul-mouthed hockey player. Jared Keeso plays the plucky member of Sudbury's down-and-out hockey team, the Bulldogs. Shoresy previously worked to revive the team's tarnished reputation as tensions hit a fever pitch in season 1's cliffhanger against the Soo Cyclones. With the fate of the Bulldogs hanging in the balance after a high-stakes bet, Season 2 is poised to answer pressing questions: What's next for the Bulldogs? And can Shoresy navigate the challenges ahead to keep the team intact? We don’t know, but you can bet he’s gonna curse at someone. Multiple times.

Premieres Oct. 27 on Hulu

Everything new on Hulu in October 2023

October 1

America’s Next Top Model, complete seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead, complete series

Crazy Fun Park, complete limited series

Stephen King’s Rose Red, complete series

Survivor, complete seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization, complete season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss, complete season 9

21 & Over

50 First Dates

Abduction

An American Citizen

Beyond JFK

Bogus

Ceremony

Daybreakers

Dark Shadows

Dazed and Confused

Devil’s Due

Die Hard 2

Don’t Say A Word

The Double

Drive

Easy A

The Empty Man

Exorcism Of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extra Man

Fat Albert

Fighting

FoodInc.

Flight Of The Phoenix

Funny People

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy

Hanna

Hollywood Homicide

The Hunter

Interview With the Vampire

It (1990)

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun Returns

Little Miss Sunshine

Mona Lisa Smile

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

The New Age

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nobody Walks

Oblivion

The Omen

Ondine

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Perfect Stranger

Phone Booth

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death

Pusher I

Q & A

Rudy

The Sacrament

Shaun Of The Dead

Sleepless in Seattle

Stoker

Sunchaser

Stripper

Synchroncity

That Night

Todo Cambia

Tower Heist

Turtle Beach

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

Underwater

Pain & Gain

Star Trek (2009)

Tropic Thunder

It Chapter Two

Doctor Sleep

OCTOBER 2

Appendage, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Fright Krewe, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Bob’s Burgers, season 14 premiere

Family Guy, season 22 premiere

The Simpsons, season 35 premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner, seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America’s Book of Secrets

America’s Psychic Challenge, complete season 1

American Haunting, complete season 1

American Ripper

Amish Witches

Beyond Scared Straight, seasons 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1

Butchers of the Bayou, complete season 1

Casanova Killers, complete season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories, complete season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch, complete season 1

Dance Moms, complete season 7

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue, complete season 1

Dead Again, complete season 1

Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing, complete season 1

Flip This House, complete season 3

The Haunting Of…, complete seasons 2-4

Killer Kids, complete season 1

Killer Teens, complete season 1

Little Women: Atlanta, complete season 3

Little Women: LA, complete season 3

Married at First Sight, complete seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers, complete season 1

Mountain Men, complete season 6

Murder on Maple Drive, special premiere

My Haunted House, complete seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops, complete season 1

Pawn Stars, complete seasons 13-14

Psychic Kids, complete season 1

The Unexplained, complete season 1

Who Killed Tupac?, complete season 1

Zombie House Flipping, complete season 2

OCTOBER 5

The Boogeyman

OCTOBER 6

Undead Unluck, series premiere (Hulu Original)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President, special premiere

The Tank

Zombie Town

OCTOBER 7

﻿Spy x Family, season 2 premiere

A Lot of Nothing

OCTOBER 8

Standing Up Falling Down

Swift

OCTOBER 9

The Mill, film premiere (Hulu Original)

OCTOBER 10

Finnick

OCTOBER 11

Heartland Docs, DVM, season 5 premiere

OCTOBER 12

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)

Food Tech, complete season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, special premiere

I Survived, complete seasons 3-4

Paranormal State, complete season 1

Suicide Missions, complete season 1

The First 48, complete season 20

Daliland

OCTOBER 13

Goosebumps, series premiere (Disney+ and Hulu)

Nocebo

OCTOBER 14

Empire of Light

OCTOBER 15

One Piece, complete season 10 (DUBBED)

Centurion

Filth

Hobo With A Shotgun

I’m Still Here

Ragnarok

Slotherhouse

Venus And Serena

Viva

OCTOBER 16

Capricorn One

Perfect Strangers

OCTOBER 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

OCTOBER 18

Living for the Dead, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

OCTOBER 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold, complete season 2

Epic Meal Empire, complete season 1

Hideous Houses, complete season 1

I Killed My BFF, complete seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds, complete season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister, special premiere

OCTOBER 20

Cobweb

OCTOBER 21

Life Upside Down

Totally Under Control

OCTOBER 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari, complete season 1

OCTOBER 26

FX’s American Horror Stories, four-episode Huluween event

My Evil Sister, complete season 1

The President’s Book of Secrets, complete season 1

Tiny House Hunting, complete season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions, complete season 1

Waterfront House Hunting, complete season 2

Master Gardener

OCTOBER 27

Shoresy, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)

Explorer: Lake of Fire, special premiere

Begin Again

Susie Searches

OCTOBER 31

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Leaving Hulu in October 2023

OCTOBER 3

Escape From Planet Earth (2013)

Game Night (2018)

OCTOBER 4

Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)

OCTOBER 7

Black Bear (2020)

Standing Up, Falling Down (2019)

Swift (2019)

OCTOBER 8

The Exorcist III (1990)

The Infiltrator (2016)

Two for the Money (2005)

Wish Upon (2017)

OCTOBER 11

After (2019)

OCTOBER 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

OCTOBER 14

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

OCTOBER 15

99 Homes (2014)

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

I Smile Back (2015)

Just Getting Started (2017)

Learning to Drive (2014)

Man of the Year (2006)

OCTOBER 20

Officer Downe (2016)

OCTOBER 26

Hell Baby (2013)

Malignant (2021)

OCTOBER 27

Stars at Noon (2022)

OCTOBER 30

Love, Gilda (2018)

Rio 2 (2014)

OCTOBER 31

Bad Reputation (2018)

Bewitched (2005)

Carnage (2011)

Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)

Chloe (2010)

Closer (2004)

Clive Barker’s The Plague (2006)

Cover Versions (2018)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Eragon (2006)

Evil Dead (2013)

Frank (2014)

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra (2009)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

In Time (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Killers (2010)

Labyrinth (1986)

Leap Year (2010)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun II (1994)

Leprechaun III (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)

Leprechaun V: In The Hood (2000)

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun Origins (2014)

Leprechaun Returns (2019)

Little Fockers (2010)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Monster House (2006)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

One For The Money (2012)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Pandorum (2009)

Practical Magic (1998)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Seven (1995)

Shark Tale (2004)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Stealing Harvard (2002)

The A-Team (2010)

The Craft (1996)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)

The Ringer (2005)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Unfaithful (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

Zoom (2006)