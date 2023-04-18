Love Is Blind season 5 is confirmed: Everything we know so far

Get ready to meet a new batch of pod people on Love Is Blind season 5. The hit dating reality series will be back with more singles who are ready to mingle in the hope of finding their match.

One of the best shows on Netflix, Love Is Blind gathers a group of single men and women to date via audio-connected pods. They can't see each other, just talk. Only couples who get engaged meet face-to-face, after which they go on a romantic vacation, move in together and meet each other's family and friends. Then, on their wedding day, each couple must make a final choice to say "I do" or "I don't."

In each of the first three seasons, two couples ended up saying yes at the altar. The Love Is Blind season 4 finale and live reunion saw three couples make forever vows.

Considering the firestorm of social media buzz around Love Is Blind, the show doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

Here's everything we know about Love Is Blind season 5 so far.

Netflix renewed Love Is Blind season 5, but hasn't set a release date yet.

Back in March 2022, the streamer dropped a cheesy video (opens in new tab) announcing several new reality shows and confirming Love Is Blind seasons 3, 4 and 5.

As for a potential release date, we can make an educated guess based on the show's history. The previous three installments premiered in February 2022, October 2022 and March 2023. That's an eight-month gap between seasons 2 and 3, followed by a five-month break between seasons 3 and 4.

We should also keep in mind that the producers' other series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, is scheduled to drop on May 24.

Our feeling is that Love Is Blind season 5 will premiere in fall 2023, possibly October again.

Love Is Blind season 5 location and cast

(Image credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed with residents of Atlanta. Season 2 and season 3 pulled singles from Chicago and Dallas, respectively. Season 4 drew its cast from the Seattle/Pacific Northwest region.

As for the Love Is Blind season 5 cast, Netflix hasn't revealed which city will serve as the primary location. However, the rumor is that it will be Charlotte, North Carolina.

In November 2022, production company Kinetic Content posted an Instagram casting call (opens in new tab) for singles in Charlotte, asking if they were “ready to find love in the pods?”

In March 2023, another casting call went out for applicants in three cities: Washington, D.C., Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Denver. Considering the recency, these seem like potential locations for future seasons.

Love Is Blind's open casting call (opens in new tab) doesn't list a specific location and just requires participants to live in the city where filming takes place.

Love Is Blind season 5 format

The format of Love Is Blind has remained the same in all four seasons.

The show gathers 15 men and 15 women, who hail from that season's location or region. The sexes are kept separated from each other and go on round-robin blind speed dates in the pods. Over time, as they flirt and get to know each other, they whittle down their options. If someone proposes, and the other person accepts, they meet face-to-face for the first time.

Engaged couples travel to a romantic resort for a quasi-honeymoon. They continue to deepen their relationships, but also hang out with the other couples. Things can get a little awkward since they all dated each other, and feelings haven't just disappeared.

Kwame and Micah on Love Is Blind season 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

When the honeymoon ends, the couples return to their home city to move into a furnished apartment together. They go about their lives — working at their jobs, socializing and introducing their new significant others to family and friends.

Before the wedding day, the men have a bachelor party, while the women have a bachelorette party. Everyone also picks out their wedding dress or tuxedo for the main event.

On their wedding days, each couple meets at the altar, where they are prompted to say "I do" or "I don't." If both sides say "I do," they get married. If one or both say "I don't," they can break up or resume regular dating.

The finale is followed by a reunion episode. In season 4, Netflix attempted to air a live reunion special, which turned into a disaster. Technical difficulties forced the streamer to tape it and make it available on demand the next day.

Three of the seasons so far have featured an After the Altar special that dropped three months to a year late to provide updates on the cast members and their relationships.

Love Is Blind couples: Who got married?

Season 1 featured six engaged couples, two of whom got married: Lauren/Cameron and Amber/Barnett. Both are still married to this day.

Season 2 also saw six couples get engaged and two of them say "I do": Danielle/Nick and Iyanna/Jarrette. Both couples decided to get divorced some months later.

Season 3 followed five engaged couples. Two advanced past wedding day: Alexa/Brennon and Colleen/Matt. On Feb. 10, After the Altar revealed both are still together.

Season 4 followed five engaged couples. Three of them got married: Bliss/Zach, Chelsea/Kwame, and Tiffany/Brett. As of the reunion episode (taped April 16), all are still hitched.