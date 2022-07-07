Netflix is losing three of its best TV shows next month — here’s what’s leaving

It’s bad news for binge-watchers as Netflix has confirmed that three of its most rewatchable TV shows are set to leave the platform at the end of the month. In an even bigger blow to the streaming service, these shows will continue to be available on rival streamer Peacock.

On August 1, Netflix will remove Friday Night Lights from its library. The popular sports drama series follows a high school football team in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas. Its ensemble cast was led by Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, and it ran for 76 episodes across five seasons between 2006 and 2011. Its removal is rather surprising considering it was only added to Netflix U.S. last year.

On the same date, as previously reported, 30 Rock will leave Netflix. This satirical sitcom was the brainchild of Tina Fey and sees her play Liz Lemon, the head writer of a popular television sketch show. The beloved comedy also starred Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer. Its 139-episode, seven-season run has been available on Netflix since August 2021.

Curiously, this is not the first time that 30 Rock has been removed from Netflix. The show was originally available to stream between 2014 and 2017, before dropping from the Netflix library much to subscriber disappointment. Its return last year was celebrated, especially as the show is a comfort-watch favorite to many, but its second-stint on the streaming service has proved to be very short-lived. Will it return a third time in the future?

There’s also bad news for Netflix subscribers in the U.K. as Parks and Recreation will be leaving international Netflix libraries on August 1. This kooky comedy series stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, the enthusiastic deputy director of the parks department in Pawnee, Indiana. This was another short-lived stint, Parks and Recreation was only added to Netflix U.K. in February 2021, but it’s now been confirmed that all 126 episodes will leave in just a matter of weeks.

It’s no coincidence that all three of these TV shows were produced by NBCUniversal, which is the same company that owns and operates Peacock. If you’re looking to have access to these beloved shows indefinitely, it might be worth shelling out for a Peacock subscription, or at the very least signing up for a free ad-supported account.

Losing three well-known shows on the same date is a blow for Netflix, but it’s likely a turn of events that the streamer has been preparing for. Netflix’s ability to license third-party content has greatly diminished in the last few years, which is why the streamer now invests so heavily in original content.

Nevertheless, many subscribers will still be disappointed by the gaps in the service’s library left by the removal of 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and Parks and Recreation. So, if you're a fan of these shows you best enjoy them on Netflix while they last.