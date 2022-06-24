Another classic comedy is leaving Netflix

The Netflix catalogue is in a state of constant flux, with shows coming and going. Sometimes those shows get canceled and end, other times they make the jump to another streaming service. In the case of 30 Rock, it’s a little bit of both, as the show is going to be a Peacock exclusive after previously being on both platforms.

A bunch of key shows have left Netflix like this over the past few years; once rights holders realized they could capitalize on the popularity of streaming, they started reclaiming shows as soon as they legally could.

NBC has been fairly proactive on this front, and we’ve previously seen sitcoms such as The Office leave Netflix for Peacock. Now, as ComicBook.com (opens in new tab) reports, 30 Rock has become the latest show to leave Netflix and become a Peacock exclusive.

30 Rock ran for seven seasons between 2006 and 2013, and is loosely based on creator Tina Fey’s experiences working on Saturday Night Live. It stars Fey as Liz Lemon, the showrunner of a sketch comedy show called TGS, and follows the shenanigans the cast and crew get up to each week.

That typically revolves around the increasingly erratic and diva-like behavior of TGS’ two stars: Tracey Jordan (Tracey Morgan) and Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski).

Also starring in the show are Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy, a smooth-talking executive and head of NBC, Scott Adsit as the perpetually depressed TGS producer Pete Hornburger, and Jack McBrayer as the naively optimistic television-obsessed NBC page Kenneth.

But unlike The Office, which is essentially an exaggerated version of reality, 30 Rock pushes the absurdity levels all the way up to 11, with gags around Jack’s proclivity for changing into a tuxedo at 6 p.m., Jenna dating a drag queen who impersonates her on stage, and the fact that Tracey misunderstands what the term Googling means.